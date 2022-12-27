"Rant is taller than he is": Ben Shapiro Glass Onion Twitter thread criticism sparks hilarious reactions online 

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro took to Twitter to post his critique over Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday. The internet personality passionately argued against the movie’s writing and social commentary. Netizens have since taken to social media to troll him relentlessly.
Ben Shapiro took to Twitter to dissect the Rian Johnson movie. He started off his thread by saying:
“I regret to inform you that “Glass Onion” is actively bad. I will discuss first the actual writing of the movie followed by the politics of it. Both suck. SPOILERS follow.”
The 38-year-old went on to call the first half of the movie a “waste of time” and also claimed that the viewers were “actively deceived by the writer.” He also wrote online that the “story” was lazily written.
Speaking about the movie’s take on Elon Musk and other wealthy industrialists, Ben Shapiro said:
“Rian Johnson’s politics is as lazy as his writing. His take on the universe is that Elon Musk is a bad and stupid man, and that anyone who likes him- in media, politics, or tech- is being paid off by him.”
In another tweet, Shapiro continued:
“This is an incredibly stupid theory, since Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in human history”
Shapiro also said:
Netizens react to Ben Shapiro’s Twitter rant
Internet users found it hilarious that the Harvard Law School graduate posted a 17-tweet long thread to explain why he disliked the movie. Many found Ben Shapiro’s exasperation towards the movie hilarious. A few tweets read:
The movie’s director had not responded to Ben Shapiro’s movie criticism at the time of writing this article.
What is Glass Onion about?
The movie follows Detective Benoit Blanc, who is played by Daniel Craig. Businessman and billionaire Miles Bron sends mystery boxes to his group of friends, including a politician, a model and her assistant, a YouTuber and his girlfriend, a scientist and Bron’s former business partner. The group is then invited to a Greek island to play a murder mystery game.
As the film continues, Johnson shows that Bron’s friends who are not as wealthy as he is, have massive social influence and know something that other’s dont. The movie also shows that the wealthier class is not necessarily smarter than those around them.
The movie is meant to serve as an allegory in the era of Donald Trumps, Jeff Bezos’ and Elon Musks. It seems like Ben Shapiro did not understand the plot, tropes and the message.
What has Ben Shapiro been up to in recent days?
Aside from dabbling in movie criticism, the political commentator praised President Joe Biden for getting Brittney Griner back from Russia. During Shapiro's recent appearance on the Full Send podcast. He explained that he did not like that the WNBA star’s imprisonment was used as a PR student for the LGBTQ+ community. He also slammed Griner for taking cannabis apparatus to Russia. He added:
“Brittney Griner is an American citizen, we should do everything we can to bring an American citizen home.”
Those interested can watch the entire podcast episode on the Full Send Podcast’s official YouTube channel.