Barbie movie 2023: Who are the actresses playing Barbie in the new Margot Robbie film?

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig directs the highly anticipated Barbie movie, set for a theatrical release on July 21, 2023. With Margot Robbie as Barbie, the film also features other actresses who play the same character including Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, and others.

The official logline of Barbie as stated by IMDb reads:

"Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence."

The film was shot at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in England, and featured prominent locations like the Venice Beach Skatepark in Los Angeles. With a stellar cast and Gerwig's direction, it offers a captivating exploration of self-acceptance and thrilling adventures.

Actresses playing Barbie in the new fantasy comedy film

Expelled from the perfection-obsessed Barbie Land, Barbie and Ken embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery in the real world. The cast members who play Barbie include:

1) Margot Robbie as Barbie

Margot Robbie takes on the iconic role of Barbie in the upcoming film.

Known for her remarkable performances, Robbie has made a significant impact in Hollywood with notable works like The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Her versatility and talent have earned her critical acclaim, making her a perfect fit for the role of Barbie.

2) Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Renowned singer Dua Lipa will bring her talents to the role of Mermaid in the upcoming film.

Known for her chart-topping hits like New Rules and Don't Start Now, Lipa has captivated audiences worldwide with her mesmerizing voice and dynamic performances.

This exciting opportunity to portray Mermaid adds to Lipa's impressive body of work, showcasing her versatility as an artist and further expanding her creative endeavors.

3) Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie

Hari Nef joins the cast as Doctor, adding her talent to the upcoming film.

Known for her notable works in the TV series Transparent and the film Assassination Nation, Nef brings her unique flair to the role of Doctor.

4) Issa Rae as President Barbie

The talented Issa Rae is set to portray President in the upcoming film.

Known for her notable works such as the critically acclaimed TV series Insecure and her role in the film The Hate U Give, Rae brings her charisma and acting prowess to this exciting role.

5) Ana Cruz Kayne as Supreme Court Justice Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne is set to portray Supreme Court Justice in an upcoming project.

Known for her notable works in the entertainment industry, Kayne has showcased her talent through performances in TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mixed-ish.

6) Alexandra Shipp as Author Barbie

Alexandra Shipp will play an author in the upcoming film.

Known for her roles in X-Men: Apocalypse and Love, Simon, Shipp has showcased her talent and versatility as an actress, making her a promising choice for this exciting new role.

The cast also includes Emerald Fennell from Killing Eve as Midge, Sharon Rooney (Dumbo) as Lawyer, Helen Mirren as the narrator, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Diplomat, Ariana Greenblatt, and America Ferrera from Superstore. Ritu Arya from The Umbrella Academy portrays Pulitzer Prize-Winning, Kate McKinnon from Saturday Night Live, and Emma Mackey from Sex Education portrays Nobel Prize-Winning Barbie.

Watch Barbie in theaters on July 21, 2023.

