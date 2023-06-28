Fans criticize Margot Robbie's Valentino look for Barbie movie Los Angeles red carpet: "Poor tailoring on the dress"

The Barbie movie press tour has officially begun, and the stars of the film including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been making appearances at several red carpet events. The world premiere of the movie is set to take place on July 9, 2023. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the official trailer for the movie was recently released, and it featured Barbie and Ken venturing out of Barbieland and into the real world.

Margot Robbie has been known to wear Barbie-themed outfits to promote the movie. She continued this trend at a recent press junket red carpet in Los Angeles, which took place on June 26. She was seen in a custom mini Valentino pink dress with a white polka dot design.

However, Robbie's dress was criticized by several netizens, who took to social media to express their views on the same.

"She needs a new stylist" - Fans disappointed with Margot Robbie's Valentino dress for Barbie movie Los Angeles red carpet event

On Sunday, June 26, 2023, Margot Robbie attended the Barbie movie Los Angeles red carpet event. She was accompanied by the director of the film Greta Gerwig and her co-stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera.

Robbie wore a hot pink minidress with a cutaway bodice and halter neck. The Valentino tailor-made polka-dot dress also had a tag that said, "Margot x Barbie."

Robbie completed her look with a pair of white pumps from Manolo Blahnik and a yellow quilted handbag with studs. Assael's pearl jewelry complemented her outfit. Robbie's stylist Andrew Mukamal revealed the sources of inspiration for her look on Instagram. The look was reportedly inspired by a classic Valentino design and a 2015 "Pink & Fabulous" Barbie dress.

However, the dress and overall look failed to impress fans. Netizens commented that the look did not do justice to Karen Mulder, the Barbie from the 90s. Even though Margot Robbie's fans appreciated and supported her, they were disappointed by her outfit.

Individuals took to the comments section of Vogue's Instagram post to share their thoughts on the dress and mentioned they were missing the old Barbie, Karen Mulder.

Although some netizens didn't love the dress, many supported Margot and the upcoming Barbie movie. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the much-awaited film, which is set to premiere on July 21, 2023.

