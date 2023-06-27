Barbie Malibu dreamhouse Airbnb: How to book, price, facilities, and all you need to know

Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse is now available for rent on Airbnb and Ken will be the host. Ken has organized two free overnight stays this time and they will be featured on Airbnb a few days before the live-action film is released on the big screen on July 21, 2023. The house, as the name suggests is located in Malibu California. While it is made entirely in the color pink, Airbnb's description states that the house has been "Keni-fied."

As everyone knows, the color pink is quite an important color in the Barbie universe. The set of the upcoming film along with the costumes of a lot of the characters has grabbed attention thanks to the bright pink color, which fans seem to love. However, with the "Keni-fication" of the house, there are some subtle changes that have been made.

Airbnb @Airbnb



the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified 🛼🤠



everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: you guessed it…the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified 🛼🤠everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: airbnb.com/kendreamhouse you guessed it…the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified 🛼🤠everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: airbnb.com/kendreamhouse https://t.co/MvCemFMjhU

Airbnb shared a series of pictures of the house on Twitter while announcing that the house is back on their platform. The pictures showed that the house also has a "Kendom Saloon" which has what looks like a plastic horse standing outside it.

Photojournalist John Schreiber also shared a video of the house on Twitter. The video shows the house with a water slide and a swimming pool that had the letters "KEN" floating in it. The ariel footage of the house that Schreiber took also showed the bright pink house with it a dance floor and a grill/bar area that had Mattel's Barbie logo on it. However, the name Ken was written on top of it in blue.

It is worth noting that this is not the same house where the live-action project has been filmed. The house is already on top of the headlines for a long time.

Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Airbnb: Price, features, and other details

As mentioned earlier, Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Airbnb will be hosted by Ken. Bookings for the house can be done from July 17, 2023, at 10 am PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. The bookings can be done for two guests for two nights and selected winners will be chosen for a free stay on July 21 and July 22, 2023. The house comes with a pool, air conditioning, and free Wifi for the guests.

The house has the pink polish of the popular fashion doll. The guests will get a chance to check Ken's wardrobe and learn line dancing on the disco floor outside. They will also get to participate in a beach-off near the infinity pool and win an exclusive piece of the Kendom with yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboards.

While the live-action film is releasing the next month, Airbnb will be donating to an organization called Save the Children. The organization aims to offer learning resources and support to children, families, and communities to support the girls' confidence.

Margot Robbie will portray the lead role in the upcoming live-action film

Greta Gerwig will be helming Barbie and it will arrive on the big screen on July 21, 2023. Gerwig has also penned the screenplay alongside Noah Baumbach. The film was in development since 2009 and went through multiple changes for the casting of the lead role.

The main premise will feature the lead character questioning her existence and although she is living a perfect life, she believes there is more beyond the land she knows. Her boyfriend Ken helps her explore the real world and this turns out to be difficult for her.

Margot Robbie will play the lead role alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. Other cast members of the film include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

As mentioned earlier, the film will be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes