Fact Check: Is Zendaya playing Moana in the live-action movie? Viral photo debunked

A poster of Zendaya as Moana is making rounds on the internet and has convinced several fans that the actress will play the role in the live-action film. Fans of the actress, who saw the poster, were incredibly delighted to see her as Moana in the live-action version of the 2016 Disney film. However, it was revealed that the poster is fake and is a photoshopped picture of Zendaya.

That being said, as soon as the poster was uploaded on social media, the Euphoria actor's fans went into a frenzy. The fake poster came only a few days after Disney and Dwayne Johnson announced that there would be a live-action remake of Moana that would be in production soon.

Zendaya will not be playing the role of Moana in a live-action remake of the 2016 film

The poster that was recently uploaded to Twitter had Zendaya's fans wondering if she would play the role of Moana in the live-action remake of the film. While it was announced by Disney and Dwayne Johnson that there would be a Moana live-action, Zendaya will not play the titular role.

The fake poster showed the Euphoria actress dressed like Moana with earrings and what looked like an oar in her hand. Meanwhile, the text on the image read "Zendaya as Moana." However, the poster did not have any details or the Disney logo.

The poster was first shared as a screenshot on Facebook by a TikTok user, and the caption read:

"Zendaya will play Moana in the upcoming ‘Moana’, live-action movie."

However, there is no truth to this claim. While there have been no claims from Disney, even the Spider-Man actress hasn't made any comments about playing the role of Moana in the upcoming Disney film.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made the announcement about Disney's live-action remake of Moana

However, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Disney made the announcement about the live-action remake of the film during the Disney shareholders meeting. In a tweet shared on April 3, 2023, Dwayne said that he was honored to partner with Disney to tell the story through "the realm of music and dance."

He also said that he was "humbled" to announce that they were bringing Moana's story to the live-action big screen.

changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA ’s beautiful story to the live action big screen! #MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 https://t.co/CxJFKQewUS

The Rock also said that he wanted to thank his partners at Disney for their commitment towards the "special endeavor."

The Rock will play the role of Maui in the live-action Moana movie. Meanwhile, the original voice actor for the 2016 movie Moana, Auli'i Cravalho will be the executive producer of the live-action remake. Disney is yet to reveal who will play the role of Moana. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the full cast announcement.

