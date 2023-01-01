Zendaya to allegedly return as MJ in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Zendaya's MJ, and Jacob Batalon's Ned form one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most potent trios. Viewers have seen their onscreen chemistry develop over the course of three films. Although they seemed inseparable, Spider-Man: No Way Home proved otherwise.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange found a way to restore things, but it was at the expense of Peter Parker's identity. Peter visited MJ, but she did not remember him. This was when fans presumed that since MJ and Ned forgot about Peter, this would eliminate them from future Spider-Man projects.

However, many new reports on Spider-Man 4 suggest that Zendaya might make a comeback. There are even some cues from Spider-Man: No Way Home that set up a reunion of the otherwise inseparable characters.

Sony is reportedly inking a deal with Disney for Spider-Man 4 while director John Watts hopes for Zendaya to return

Sony and Disney have worked together in the past. Their deal prior to Captain America: Civil War allowed for Spider-Man to debut in the MCU, as well as take up significant screentime within the Marvel Studios franchise. Reports now suggest that Disney and Sony have been working on a deal for Spider-Man 4 for quite some time.

Zendaya's MJ is reported to be returning for Spider-Man 4, as per Twitter user @EmberOnMain. Along with her return, there are apparently a lot more interesting developments about Sony's upcoming Madame Web.

Gwen will not be a love interest for Tom Hollands Peter Leaks from @EmberOnMain Tom Holland suit from the end of no way home will be altered for Spider-Man 4Tobey & Andrew are in Madame webRhino will return but different version, different actor with acomic accurate suitGwen will not be a love interest for Tom Hollands Peter Leaks from @EmberOnMainTom Holland suit from the end of no way home will be altered for Spider-Man 4Tobey & Andrew are in Madame webRhino will return but different version, different actor with acomic accurate suit Gwen will not be a love interest for Tom Hollands Peter

If Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield are indeed returning for Madame Web, then this could be the start of a live-action Spider-Verse, where fans might get to see a lot of Spider-Man variants.

Sony Chairman Tom Rothman revealed to Deadline last year that they're hoping for Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Spider-Man: No Way Home director John Watts to return for Spider-Man 4.

Since the actress is also reportedly returning, there could be a couple of ways in which the MCU/Sony Spider-Verse can incorporate her comeback. The memory-wipe takes place in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which makes Peter Parker fully unrecognizable to anyone in the universe. This paves the way for Zendaya's original character or a variant to be introduced in Spider-Man 4.

How Zendaya could come back in Spider-Man 4

MJ and Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Marvel Studios)

We've all seen the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker tries to keep up with his friends while maintaining his distance, knowing they won't remember him. However, the original script for the film reveals that writers left an in for MJ and Ned to come back into Peter Parker's life.

The script details on page 178 that MJ gets a sense of déjà vu when Peter repeats a dialog she'd said previously in the film. Sadly, she doesn't remember anything, and Peter fully understands that.

Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Marvel Studios)

On the next page, Peter takes his coffee and sees that Ned and MJ are discussing their lives. As he turns his back to leave, MJ looks at him with a sense of remembrance, as though he is someone from the past.

This was how the writers hinted that there is still hope for Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ.

It remains to be seen whether this is the path forward for Zendaya's eventual return to the MCU. Regardless, there is a lot of anticipation for Spider-Man 4. Which villains will fans see Peter Parker face next? With Sony's Kraven The Hunter and Madame Web projects in the works, we might be very close to having a live-action Spider-Verse.

