Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, definitely counts among the most complex Marvel characters ever created. With the assassin's tangled storyline and past, not every little detail is clear about her.

While her stand-alone movie, Black Widow, cleared up some things about her character and origins, some details still remain unclear. Since the character is now dead in the MCU, those secrets will likely remain buried on the silver screen.

While Captain America: Civil War primarily focused on the crumbling relationship between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, a particular line from Natasha made fans speculate about the relationship between Winter Soldier and Black Widow in the MCU. It was when she said to Bucky, "You could at least recognize me."

Was Black Widow referring to their time together in the Red Room in the comics or to the time when Bucky almost killed her in the MCU?

A still from Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Image via Marvel Studios)

The statement can be looked at in a number of ways since we can relate it to either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Marvel Comics. In the MCU alone, the two characters share some history when we rewind time to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

It could be that Natasha might be referring to the time when she and Bucky fought in Captain America: Winter Soldier when the latter almost killed her during their fight. The retired assassin might have been sarcastically implying that Bucky did not remember her from their fight while trying to throw Bucky off his game.

Is it a nod to their bond in Marvel Comics?

Black Widow and Winter Soldier in Marvel Comics (Image via Web of Black Widow #2)

In Marvel Comics, Winter Soldier and Black Widow share a deep and romantic bond. From the duo's days together in the red room, where both Bucky and Natasha underwent training to become deadly assassins, to defecting to the good side, both characters share a rich history.

While they were both in a romantic relationship in Marvel Comics, it was in the later years of their meeting that they cut off their ties to the red room. It might be that the creators decided to include the line in Captain America: Civil War as a nod to the two characters' backgrounds from the comics.

Was Natasha trying to mess with Bucky's head?

Natasha in Captain America: Civil War (Image via Marvel Studios)

Given the circumstances of the fight in Captain America: Civil War, this reason seems the most appropriate. Furthermore, since there's no past connection shown between the two characters, the above two reasons are simply assumptions with respect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the MCU, Black Widow is shown as someone who can lie easily, is manipulative, and tries to get into her enemy's head all the time. With her unconventional interrogation methods, MCU fans know how easily the former KGB spy can get into other people's minds.

The reason why Natasha was trying to throw Bucky off his game also sits well with a scene in the movie when she told Steve Rogers that they met when Bucky killed someone she was protecting.

Steve Rogers & Natasha Romanoff in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Image via Marvel Studios)

Given Natasha's nature as a liar, it might be that she withheld some parts of the story and the bits about the red room so that her new friend does not judge her. Or it might be that Black Widow was trying to get out of a difficult situation by messing with Bucky's head.

Whatever the case, MCU won't go into detail since we saw the last of the character in Avengers: Endgame, and the creators won't dig up details about the character's past in the upcoming movies.

