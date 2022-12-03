Spider-Man: Far From Home - Did Tom Holland really get hit by a train?

Spider-Man is undoubtedly among the most powerful Marvel characters.

While the level of Spidey's strength can't be estimated through numbers, the friendly neighborhood superhero has displayed immense power in Marvel Comics as well as MCU. That being said, ever since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, Spidey fans have often wondered whether the superhero will be able to survive a direct hit from a moving train.

Even the actual scene from Far From Home has always made fans scratch their heads over whether Tom Holland was really hit by a train while shooting for the MCU film. The answer to that question is no, he was not. Here, we elaborate a little further on the infamous scene.

How does Spider-Man get hit by a train?

A still from Far From Home (Image via Marvel Studios)

All Marvel fans know that Spider-Man can easily detect any incoming damage, and can easily sense danger nearby with his Spidey-senses. In light of that, one might ask: Why couldn't he sense a train was coming in Far From Home?

Well, during the fight, the superhero was taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Towards the end of the fight, we saw Nick Fury shooting Mysterio and saving Spider-Man. However, this also turns out to be another trick up Mysterio's sleeve to tilt Spidey into completely losing his mental grip on the fight.

During the scene, Mysterio says:

"It's easy to fool people when they're already fooling themselves."

The above instance is the ultimate example of how a character can exploit Peter Parker's emotional state and use it against him. By making Spider-Man lose all mental grip on the fight, Mysterio drove him to the spot where a bullet train hit him in MCU's Far From Home.

Did Tom Holland get hit by a train while shooting for Far From Home?

A still from Far From Home (Image via Marvel Studios)

Tom Holland did not get hit by a train in Far From Home. The scene was created using CGI.

Furthermore, the scene also shows just how powerful Spidey is. Getting completely knocked out by a bullet train and still being able to survive is a feat in its own right.

In addition to the train scene, we get to see the superhero's raw power in Avengers: Infinity War, where he stops Cull Obsidion's hammer.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War (Image Marvel Studios)

It is important to note here that Cull Obsidion is considered physically strongest among Thanos' children. If we look at the fact that Iron Man couldn't stop Obsidion's punches, and Proxima Midnight easily overpowered Captain America in Infinity War, the fact that Spider-Man could stop the hammer points to him having immense physical power.

Furthermore, this provides an insight into a belief among Marvel fans that Spidey always pulls back his punches and doesn't give his 100% in a fight, as he is scared that he might kill somebody.

Why is this important? Well, the information gives us insight into the train incident in Far From Home. Even if Spidey is hit by a train, this Marvel character is powerful enough to recover from this kind of blow. Not to mention Spider-Man could've easily dodged the train if he wasn't off his game in the fight.

