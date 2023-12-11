Golden Globes 2024: Date, venue, categories, and more

The Golden Globes 2024 is fast approaching, and with less than a month to go, anticipation for one of Hollywood's most esteemed award shows is at an all-time high. The Golden Globe nominees for this year were revealed by Wilmer Valderrama and Cedric the Entertainer on December 11, 2023. The event is set to take place on January 7, 2024.

There are a few changes from last year's event this year, the most significant of which is the new broadcast channel. This year, CBS will handle the broadcasting chores, and the event will air on both the CBS channel and Paramount+.

Golden Globes 2024 date and venue: When will the ceremony take place?

81st Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announcement (image via Getty)

The Golden Globes 2024 will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The event has been held at the Beverly Hilton, which opened in 1955 and is situated where Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards converge, since 1961. In the US, CBS will air the gala live, and Paramount+ will stream the event live as well.

Golden Globes 2024: All the award categories

This is the 81st edition of the Golden Globes, and two new categories have been added to the schedule for the presentation, which will return to its prime time Sunday night slot.

A Golden Globe for best performance in stand-up comedy on television and a Golden Globe for excellence in film and box office are the newest additions to the award line-up. The award's actual name is the Cecil B. DeMille Award, named for the late producer and director, who was the first to receive it in 1944.

81st Golden Globe Awards: Film categories

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Best Director – Motion Picture; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Original Score – Motion Picture; and Best Original Song – Motion Picture

81st Golden Globe Awards: Television categories

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Do not miss out on the Golden Globes 2024, which will air on January 7, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+.