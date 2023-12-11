Which category did May December get nominated in the Golden Globes? Fans express shock after announcement 

May December is the latest film from Todd Haynes, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. The film, which was released across theatres on November 17, 2023, received widespread acclaim and has already been named one of the top ten films of 2023 by the American Film Institute.

In an interesting and unexpected turn of events, May December has been classified as a comedy film at the Golden Globes nomination, which has left fans amused. Most people believe that the film is a drama, and classifying it as a comedy is a rather bizarre move on the part of the Golden Globes committee.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past."

The film adapts a real-life tabloid scandal from the 90s and portrays it in a fictionalized manner. Fans are baffled about the decision from Golden Globe, and many of them have taken to social media to voice their opinion on the matter.

Todd Haynes' May December gets classified as a comedy by the Golden Globes - Fan Reactions

Todd Haynes' May December opens with a dramatic piano sting and menacing camera zoom as scandalous tabloid target turned homemaker Gracie (Julianne Moore) opens a refrigerator.

The turn of events? There may need to be more hot dogs for their next barbecue.

You're not alone if you find that hilarious. According to reports, the film made many laugh aloud when it debuted; the New York Times dubbed it "the most fun film" at Cannes 2023. However, it is also a movie based on the terrifying true account of a child victim of a s*xual predator. Thus, classifying it as a comedy film made many fans react to the decision, voicing their displeasure.

Here is a look at what fans have to say about the decision from Golden Globe, as many took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) to share their views:

A fan voicing their displeasure at the decision from Golden Globe (image via X)

A fan voicing their displeasure at the decision from Golden Globe (image via X)

Fans are confused about the decision to classify May December as a comedy (image via X)

A fan voicing their displeasure at the decision from Golden Globe (image via X)

Fans are confused about the decision to classify May December as a comedy (image via X)

Fans are confused about the decision to classify May December as a comedy (image via X)

Fans are confused about the decision to classify May December as a comedy (image via X)

A fan voicing their displeasure at the decision from Golden Globe (image via X)

A fan voicing their displeasure about the baffling decision (image via X)

The film will probably be nominated for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Natalie Portman is seen as the front-runner in the Best Actress – Musical or Comedy category. A nomination would be less likely as there would be much more competition if the movie qualified for the drama categories.

The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix, where it was released on December 1, 2023. Todd Haynes' latest work has strong performances from Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore and makes for a great watch.