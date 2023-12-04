Where was May December filmed? Location, cast, and more explored

May December is a gripping American drama directed by Todd Haynes, based on a story by Burch and Alex Mechanik. Starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton, the film explores the complexities of a controversial relationship between an adult woman and an underage boy. The film is reminiscent of a genuine case that involved a woman named Mary Kay Letourneau.

Set against Savannah's charming yet tumultuous backdrop, the movie prompts viewers to reflect on societal judgments, moral ambiguity, and the enduring complexities of relationships. The story follows Elizabeth Berry (Portman) immersing herself in the life of Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore) to portray the role in an upcoming movie.

What is May December about?

The movie depicts an actress, Elizabeth Berry, portrayed by Natalie Portman, embarking on a journey to Savannah, Georgia, to research her role as Gracie Atherton-Yoo, played by Julianne Moore, and personally delve into the life of the controversial woman.

The woman gained notoriety for her long 23-year relationship with her husband, played by Charles Melton, a relationship that originated when he was merely 13 years old. The film navigates Gracie's scandalous past, her imprisonment, and the present-day complications of her marriage to Joe, now with three children.

Elizabeth's involvement becomes increasingly personal, blurring the lines between acting and reality. Tensions escalate as family dynamics unravel, leading to a moving exploration of love and societal judgment.

Where was May December filmed?

Filming for May December took place in mid-2022 around the picturesque locations of Savannah, Georgia. Originally scripted for Camden, Maine, the filmmakers opted for Savannah and Tybee Island for the distinct ambiance.

The film authentically depicts the local atmosphere by incorporating real residential homes and businesses, adding authenticity to the portrayal of Gracie's controversial life. The choice of Georgia's landscapes elevates the storytelling, providing a visually captivating backdrop to the unfolding drama.

Who stars in May December?

May December boasts a promising cast that brings the characters to life with depth and nuance. Natalie Portman takes on the role of Elizabeth Berry, the actress researching the controversial role of Gracie Atherton-Yoo. Julianne Moore delivers a memorable performance as Gracie, navigating the challenges of a scandalous relationship.

Charles Melton portrays Joe Yoo, who is the central figure in Gracie's life. The film also features Cory Michael Smith as Georgie, D. W. Moffett as Tom Atherton, Piper Curda as Honor Atherton-Yoo, Elizabeth Yu as Mary Atherton-Yoo, Gabriel Chung as Charlie Atherton-Yoo, and Lawrence Arancio as Morris Sperber. The ensemble cast contributes to the film's critical acclaim through their fantastic portrayal of the characters.

Where to watch May December?

The movie premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, gaining critical acclaim, and the film hit select theaters on November 17, 2023. Netflix secured North American distribution rights, after which the movie became available for streaming on the platform on December 1, 2023.

May December has garnered widespread recognition, achieving a remarkable 92% approval from 215 critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reflects overwhelmingly positive reviews, with an average rating of 8/10, emphasizing the film's strong reception among critics.

As audiences stream this Netflix gem, the film cements its place as a compelling drama that sparks discussions about love, consent, and the blurred lines between reality and performance.