How will you play GTA on Netflix? Release and more explored

Netflix is changing the game by bringing the legendary GTA or Grand Theft Auto trilogy to their platform. This epicness, known as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, is dropping on December 14 and will revolutionize the gaming scene for Netflix users.

This huge step breaks the usual streaming rules and lets gamers dive straight into Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas within the Netflix world.

The arrival of these classic games on mobile devices is a big deal, bringing together streaming and gaming in an exciting way. It's like Netflix is becoming a place not just for movies, but also for fun interactive gaming experiences.

How will you play GTA on Netflix?

To play Grand Theft Auto (GTA) on Netflix, all you need is a Netflix subscription and a mobile device or tablet. Just download the Netflix app, and you're good to go!

Once you're in the app, just head to the games section and you'll find the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition waiting for you. And here's a bonus - if you preregister, you can make sure you get your spot in the virtual criminal world before the official release on December 14.

Netflix will take subscribers on a wild ride through the chaos and excitement of three legendary cities - Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas. They're stepping up their game, blurring the line between streaming and gaming.

GTA Netflix release date and time

Netflix will release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (Image via IMDb)

Netflix is going to drop the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for all its subscribers on December 14, 2023. This trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and you can play it on different platforms like the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Netflix mobile app.

These awesome new features will be available to subscribers at no extra charge, giving them a gaming experience without any annoying ads, in-app purchases, or hidden fees. It's not exactly certain when it will be released, but according to Croma, it could be on December 15 in certain regions when it arrives on Netflix.

As the clock counts down to this huge release, gamers can get ready for an awesome adventure through the crime-filled streets of famous cities, showing how streaming and gaming are coming together on Netflix.

Is GTA 5 available on Netflix?

According to the Economic Times, Netflix still doesn't have Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) in its collection. Even though they're planning to drop three Grand Theft Auto games on December 14, 2023, GTA 5 won't be included in this gaming wave.

The three games in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition are only available for mobile users on iOS and Android. These revamped versions have new touchscreen controls, giving a twist to the old-school favorites.

However, it's still unclear if they will come with a Netflix subscription or if people will have to buy them separately. On the other hand, GTA V is available on various gaming platforms like PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 5, Xbox 360 to Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. It's come a long way since it first came out in 2013.