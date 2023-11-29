Should fans expect PS5 Pro release date in 2024?

The PS5 Pro is an upcoming mid-cycle refresh to the ninth-generation game console from Sony. It has long been in the rumor mill. We already know a ton about what to expect from the more powerful upgrade to the popular PlayStation 5, the most popular console in many markets, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Codenamed 'Project Trinity,' the new Pro model will up the console's capabilities in 4K gaming. It is rumored to be twice as fast as the standard edition, delivering over 23 TFLOPS of rendering horsepower instead of the 10.28 TFLOPS the PS5 can push out. This translated to flawless native 4K gaming while introducing features like path tracing and AI-powered anti-aliasing for further immersion and photorealism.

Although the features and specs of the console have been out in the wild for quite some time, we know little about when the PS5 Pro will hit the market. There have been some speculations and educated guesses, but no rumor has hinted officially at the release date. In this article, we will review the latest we know about when to expect the gaming machine.

The PS5 Pro might not launch as soon as previously rumored

Sony has aggressively revised its original PS5 lineup with a new design that bundles extra storage and a detachable disc drive, as well as the PS Portal handheld that lets you stream games from afar. The new lineup is far more exciting than what the company had to offer back in 2020. It also means we won't get the PS5 Pro upgrade anytime soon.

Previously, industry insider and renowned leaker Tom Henderson hinted that Sony is targeting a late 2024 launch window for the new PlayStation 5 Pro. This makes perfect sense, given the company has defaulted to the mid-November time frame for some time now, and it would give the new PS5 slimline a full year to rake in a considerable amount of sales.

This leak hints that the release date of the PS5 Pro will coincide with that of the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Xbox Series X refresh.

Moreover, Henderson has a good track record of PlayStation leaks. Previously, he accurately predicted the launch date for the PS Portal handheld.

Multiple other leakers, including YouTuber Red Gaming Tech, have also hinted at a 2024 launch window. However, none of this information has been confirmed by Sony.

The most recent PlayStation hardware showcase was primarily focused on the PS Portal handheld and upcoming PlayStation games. It is thus recommended to take the leaks and rumors shared in this article with your regular dosage of salt.

It is also worth mentioning that the PS5 Pro could be canceled at any time, given how few games fully utilize the improved rendering prowess of the PlayStation 5 to make room for an even more powerful upgrade.