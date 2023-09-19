Will disc-less Xbox be able to compete with PS5 Digital Edition in sales?

According to recent leaks, Microsoft is all set to launch a disc-less upgrade to the Xbox Series X to compete against the likes of the PS5 Digital edition console. The upcoming version will be a beefed-up device featuring a cylindrical design, a revamped Xbox controller with a duotone colorway and support for modular thumbsticks, and 2 TB of storage. It is built to last for the foreseeable future.

However, the chief question is whether this Series X refresh, codenamed "Xbox Brooklin," will be able to compete against its PlayStation counterpart. Launched back in 2020, the all-digital PlayStation has been a cheaper, $400, gaming console that targets a more budget-oriented audience. The upcoming Series X, on the other hand, doesn't look like a budget device. It will likely be priced at $500, replacing the original console or even costlier than its 1 TB sibling that ships with a disc drive.

Can the new Xbox Series X refresh beat the PS5 Digital edition in sales?

According to leaked Microsoft documents, the Xbox Series S and Series X available currently will be discontinued following the launch of the new "Ellewood" and "Brooklin" console launches. The new gaming devices will be introduced in 2024, with the Series S refresh launching in September and the Series X arriving in November, just in time for the holiday season.

Some rumors have also hinted that the upcoming "Brooklin" machine will come with a $500 price tag while the Xbox Series S refresh will be offered for $300. This means neither of these consoles will target the $400 market price of the PS5 Digital edition.

Moreover, the Series S refresh will likely be weaker than the PS5. However, with improved performance over the current 1440p gaming machine from Microsoft, it will be capable of delivering better experiences.

Coming to sales, it will be pretty hard for Microsoft to compete against the PlayStation, which is also likely to receive a mid-cycle refresh. The PS5 and PS5 Digital are known for their robust library of games and a loyal fan base that has already helped outsell the Xbox Series offerings. This trend will likely continue throughout the remainder of the ninth-gen home video gaming machines' lifecycle.

Microsoft is recentering their Xbox business to focus more on cloud gaming. Their existing xCloud gaming feature is one of the leading in the market but is only marketed as a Game Pass Ultimate feature. According to the leaked trial documents, however, cloud gaming will be more natively linked with all gaming machines by 2030.

The company is even planning to launch a cloud-and-client hybrid gaming machine as part of its 10th gen offering. This will completely redefine the Xbox vs. PlayStation advantage and might put the former at an advantage. This might even allow upcoming Microsoft consoles to outsell popular gaming machines like the PS5 Digital edition.