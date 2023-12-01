Free GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix: Everything you need to know

Netflix subscribers will soon be able to play GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition without additional cost. The media giant surprised everyone when it announced in November the arrival of three classic games bundled and refined for mobile experiences. This includes the definitive editions of Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Grand Theft Auto 3, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.
That being said, let’s learn everything one must know about the free GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Netflix subscribers.
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix is an improvement over the console edition
As seen in the post above, famous insider and reporter Ben shared some interesting details about the upcoming GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on mobile by Netflix Games. As per their research, the Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition has received substantial changes over the console counterpart.
They pointed out improved lighting effects with the new skybox, improved water, and the inclusion of birds in the game as they showed a side-by-side comparison between the two versions.
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition by Netflix release date
On November 29, 2023, Netflix announced that Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on iOS and Android devices on December 14, 2023, and the subscribers can play it for free. Pre-registration is now open via the following links:
What are the compatible devices to play the game?
While most of the Android devices are being reported as incompatible to play the game at this moment, the Apple devices that will be supported are as follows:
With the GTA 6 trailer just around the corner, it was surprising to see the announcement of the trilogy by Netflix Games.