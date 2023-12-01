Free GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix: Everything you need to know

Netflix subscribers will soon be able to play GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition without additional cost. The media giant surprised everyone when it announced in November the arrival of three classic games bundled and refined for mobile experiences. This includes the definitive editions of Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Grand Theft Auto 3, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

That being said, let’s learn everything one must know about the free GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Netflix subscribers.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix is an improvement over the console edition

Expand Tweet

As seen in the post above, famous insider and reporter Ben shared some interesting details about the upcoming GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on mobile by Netflix Games. As per their research, the Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition has received substantial changes over the console counterpart.

They pointed out improved lighting effects with the new skybox, improved water, and the inclusion of birds in the game as they showed a side-by-side comparison between the two versions.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition by Netflix release date

Expand Tweet

On November 29, 2023, Netflix announced that Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on iOS and Android devices on December 14, 2023, and the subscribers can play it for free. Pre-registration is now open via the following links:

Grand Theft Auto III: https://bit.ly/GTAIIINetflix

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: https://bit.ly/GTASanAndreasNetflix

What are the compatible devices to play the game?

While most of the Android devices are being reported as incompatible to play the game at this moment, the Apple devices that will be supported are as follows:

iPhones:

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XR

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPads:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)

iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad (8th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (8th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 11-inch

With the GTA 6 trailer just around the corner, it was surprising to see the announcement of the trilogy by Netflix Games.