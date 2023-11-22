GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Review: Is it worth playing two years after launch?

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is quite popular among the fanbase, but not for good reasons. When it was released on October 8, 2021, the classic three titles bundled together were riddled with a lot of game-breaking bugs and glitches. It was disappointing to see the game in such a state as fans had high expectations from it. However, it’s over two years since its launch, and many wonder if it’s worth picking up after all this time.

This article shares everything players need to know about the current state of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition as of November 22, 2023.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: A redefined experience compared to the launch version

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, despite its criticism during the launch year, has managed to make a decent comeback thanks to multiple patches the game has received over the years. Gameinvader, one of the YouTube gaming channels, recently posted a direct comparison between the launch version of the game and its current state.

According to their analysis, the game has significantly improved and is in a bit better state right now. Here are several improvements one can find in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2023 and beyond:

Grand Theft Auto 3:

Fixed Claude’s gestures when NPCs honk in front of him

Fixed Claude’s head movement when looking back on foot

Fixed Claude’s reactions when bumping into NPCs

Fixed Claude’s animations when walking by the park’s lake

Fixed the haze effect

Grand Theft Auto Vice City:

Fixed an issue where Lifeguard towers used to disappear when going away from them

Fixed the haze effect

Fixed the Rockstar logo in the minimap

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas:

Fixed CJ’s animations according to different body type

Fixed a bug that caused CJ to become invisible in the mirror when looking through a scope

Fixed missing texture of trash

Fixed the invisible bridge glitch

Fixed the haze effect

Fixed the visible border textures

That said, there are still some glitches and bugs that plague Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas of the bundle. According to Gameinvader, here’s a list of issues that persist in the trilogy’s definitive edition:

In Grand Theft Auto 3, Claude can run faster than usual if players switch guns while jogging.

In Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, CJ still puts drinks on his head instead of his mouth.

In Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, CJ still looks like a turtle when crouching.

In Grand Theft Auto Vice City, the sound of chainsaws is still awful.

In Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, CJ still tends to float in the sky while swimming.

In Grand Theft Auto Vice City, the infamous broken boat glitch still exists.

As GTA 6 trailer release date is near, players can pick up Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition and have some fun from it while waiting for the former.

Poll : Do you think that Rockstar Games should have worked on the Definitive Edition themselves? Yes No 0 votes