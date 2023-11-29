GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix: Pre-registration, release date, and more

Grand Theft Auto (GTA): The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix in December 2023. While fans of the series are excited about Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer and Grand Theft Auto Online's Winter Update releasing next month, they now have something more to look forward to. While Rockstar Games originally released the Definitive Edition in 2021, it was limited to consoles and PC.

Earlier, there were reports about a mobile port arriving soon. That has now been confirmed, with a Netflix release due in just a few weeks. With that said, let's take a closer look at the trilogy's release date on the platform, pre-registration, and other important details.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Netflix release date, pre-registration details, and everything else known so far

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition to release on Netflix soon (Image via about.netflix.com)

The remaster of classic Rockstar Games titles, Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, released in 2021 as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, is coming to mobile on Netflix on December 14, 2023.

Although the release date is still a couple of weeks away, those interested can start pre-registering from today. Besides the official Netflix mobile app, these three titles will also be available for Netflix members on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The mobile ports of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas' original versions are already available. However, December 14 will mark the debut of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the platform. Players will need an active Netflix subscription to access these remastered titles.

More details about the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Netflix (Image via about.netflix.com)

It has also been announced that there will be no ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees, which should offer a seamless and enjoyable experience of these beloved GTA games.

While this may come as a surprise announcement, a report by The Wall Street Journal in October 2023 claimed that Netflix was in talks with Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, for having a Grand Theft Auto title on its app.

The streaming giant has recently started hosting mobile video games on its app, many of which are based on its original shows.

It was unclear then if the reported Netflix Grand Theft Auto title would be an original or a port of an existing game, but it has now been confirmed that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will soon be playable on mobile phones.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The three games will become available on mobile in December, which will also see the release of the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 and the first official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6.

