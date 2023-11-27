5 reasons why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is the weakest entry in the series

Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are the three games that make up the GTA Trilogy. Rockstar Games released remastered versions of these three classic titles as Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2021; however, it can fittingly be termed as the weakest entry in the series. Riddled with bugs and issues of all types, the Definitive Edition seemed to be a mockery of the original titles.

The overwhelmingly negative player feedback is indicative of the remaster's quality, which ideally should have improved the beloved trilogy's standard. In this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is the weakest entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five reasons that make it the weakest entry in the series

1) Bugs and glitches

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition was full of frustrating bugs and glitches at launch, and many of them remain despite Rockstar releasing multiple patches. From vehicles unexpectedly getting launched into the air, quite like the infamous Grand Theft Auto 4 swing glitch, to broken textures on assets and character models, the list is endless.

Needless to say, these ruined all the fun that could have been experienced from three of the best titles in the Grand Theft Auto series. The developer must ensure that its next release, Grand Theft Auto 6, is free from such issues.

2) Cartoonish character models

Although the visual effects in the original GTA Trilogy are far from realistic, they were still pretty high-quality for the early 2000s. Everyone had high hopes for the remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, given Rockstar Games' reputation, but the final product was extremely disappointing.

The incredibly cartoonish character models are one of the best examples of this. Many of them barely resemble the original and look somewhat plastic. While the developer has fixed many character models, the quality of titles responsible for some of the most classic GTA moments in their remasters shouldn't have been this low to begin with.

3) Poor weather effects

Weather is another major problem that plagues Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition. The rain was so obstructive initially that players had to wait for it to pass to continue what they were doing.

Additionally, the entire map of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition could be seen from a certain height since the fog effect that kept distant areas hidden was missing. These issues have been worked upon, improving them to some extent, but they are still the weakest of any title in the Rockstar Games series.

4) Missing songs

Several songs from the original titles are missing in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Although this isn't a game-breaking issue, it still makes these remasters lack the charm that the original releases had. For instance, one of the most memorable moments in Grand Theft Auto Vice City is when players drive for the first time.

Michael Jackson's hit song Billie Jean starts playing on the radio as soon as they enter Ken Rosenberg's white Admiral. No other song, no matter how good, can replicate this effect.

5) It doesn't live up to Grand Theft Auto's reputation

Grand Theft Auto is undoubtedly one of the top brands in the gaming industry and has been so for a very long time. Its titles are synonymous with quality, and each new entry significantly raises the bar. Sadly, the same cannot be said for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, making it the weakest entry in the series.

Fans are disappointed not only with issues like bugs and glitches but also with the effort put in to create these remasters. This is why many would still prefer to play the original games instead of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

