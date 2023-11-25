5 reasons to play GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch

Rockstar Games remastered the GTA Trilogy and released it as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition in 2021 on the Nintendo Switch and many other platforms. Although the three classic titles are beloved among gamers, their remasters were riddled with bugs at launch, leading to a lot of criticism. However, things seem to be better now, and players can enjoy playing the games while waiting for the next title.

Playing the trilogy is a great way to understand what makes Grand Theft Auto special, especially for those who are only familiar with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online. So, here are five reasons to play GTA Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch.

GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch: 5 reasons to play the three classic titles on the hand-held platform

1) Three of the best games in the series

The GTA Trilogy comprises Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Each of these titles offers fun gameplay, intriguing storylines, well-written characters, and never-ending entertainment. Although technologically inferior to modern releases, it is the success of these titles that paved the way for games like Grand Theft Auto 5.

Since this is a portable gaming console, owning the trilogy on the Nintendo Switch will not only allow access to these great games but also let gamers play them anywhere. There are rumors about a Nintendo Switch 2 coming soon, but it is yet to be officially confirmed.

2) A different experience

Most gamers have either played Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas on a PlayStation, Xbox console, or on a PC. It is only recently that these titles have become available on the Nintendo Switch, and the hand-held nature of this console can make for a unique playthrough.

While Android and iOS ports for the original games are available on their respective app stores, the titles' Switch versions have updated graphics, and the device's dimensions seem perfect for hand-held gameplay. Therefore, playing the trilogy on the Nintendo Switch should be a very different experience for Grand Theft Auto fans.

3) The only Grand Theft Auto games on Nintendo Switch

The titles in the GTA Trilogy are the only Grand Theft Auto games available on the Nintendo Switch. Thus, these three titles are the only options available to anyone who wants to play games from this franchise on the popular hand-held device.

While there are many other games like GTA in Switch's library, nothing offers quality quite like Grand Theft Auto. Although fans have been demanding Rockstar Games to add more entries from the series to the platform, no such plans have been announced yet.

4) Can make the wait for GTA 6 a little more fun

The latest title in the series is Grand Theft Auto 5, but it is not available on the Nintendo Switch. Therefore, Switch players should pick up the remasters of these classic titles while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. These games are incredibly fun and can keep one busy for a long time.

Rockstar recently announced that the first GTA 6 trailer will be out in December, but its release date is still a mystery. Hence, playing the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Switch should make the wait for the sequel a little more fun.

5) Available on a great deal at the moment

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy's page on the Nintendo store (Image via nintendo.com)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is available at a 50% discount on Nintendo's official store as of writing this. Since the offer will only be available for just a few more days, this is a great time to get the GTA Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch.

As mentioned earlier, this hand-held console can provide a very unique experience, so it is better to play the trilogy on this platform. Those interested should definitely take advantage of the 50% off deal before it ends.

