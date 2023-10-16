Why Rockstar should release GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch 2

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 originally arrived on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on September 17, 2013. Developer Rockstar Games then released it for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014, PC in early 2015, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. However, the popular title has yet to hit the Nintendo Switch.

Oddly enough, Rockstar has given no indications about releasing Grand Theft Auto 5 on the hand-held device. A possible reason could be Switch's hardware not being sufficient to handle such an expansive game. However, its successor allegedly called the Nintendo Switch 2, might be able to do that if leaks are to be believed.

Analyzing why Rockstar Games should release GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch 2

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of Rockstar's best-performing games of all time, critically as well as financially. It has generated billions of dollars in the last decade and amassed an incredibly large playerbase that regularly grinds its multiplayer mode, GTA Online.

A great way of attracting even more players would be releasing it on the Nintendo Switch. If not, then Rockstar should definitely consider the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch 2 could be a major upgrade over the existing console in terms of hardware. According to leaks, it could feature 64 and 256 GB variants, 12 GB RAM, an OLED screen with touch input, and 900p resolution.

The console arrives with a vast library of games. Many of them, such as LA Noire and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, are published by Rockstar Games, meaning the developer is familiar with porting games on this hand-held console.

In fact, Rockstar recently released its 2010 title, Red Dead Redemption, on the Switch. While not as expansive as GTA 5, it's still packed with detailed gameplay mechanics and a decently sized open-world map. So, if the Switch 2 turns out to be a far superior console, it shouldn't face any significant problems running GTA 5's story mode, at the very least.

Technological aspects aside, Nintendo Switch's sizeable player base should not be deprived of an iconic game. Especially since the next entry, Grand Theft Auto 6, might be too advanced to run as intended, even on the Switch 2.

Therefore, Rockstar should release GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch 2, allowing users to experience a somewhat modern Grand Theft Auto title. Additionally, this might motivate other developers to optimize their titles for Nintendo consoles, further expanding the library on Switch 2.

