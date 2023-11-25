6 must-watch Julianne Moore movies

Very few actors can match Julianne Moore's emotional range when it comes to portraying complex characters. From her early soap opera days to becoming a recognized leading lady in Hollywood, the 62-year-old actor has come a long way in her acting career. She has continued to elevate her craft by choosing unconventional roles that allow her to dig deep into different aspects of the human psyche.

Understandably, fans are excited to watch her latest film, May December, which will become available for streaming on Netflix on December 1, 2023. Julianne Moore plays Gracie Atherton-Yoo, who became the subject of a scandal when she got caught having a relationship with a minor. Directed by Todd Haynes, the film also stars Natalie Portman, who plays Elizabeth Berry, an actor researching a character based on Gracie for a movie.

Judging from the trailer, it will be a thought-provoking drama that appeals to movie lovers who enjoy engaging narratives wherein everything is not exactly how it seems. Like May December, Julianne Moore has acted in several movies that offer intriguing narratives to keep viewers hooked.

Hannibal, The Hours, and 4 other Julianne Moore movies prove she is skilled enough to play any role

1) Short Cuts (1993)

This movie, directed by Robert Altman, boasts an ensemble cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Frances McDormand, Matthew Modine, Julianne Moore, and more. Instead of the usual one or two main characters, this movie has a total of 22 principal characters, all of whom are living in Los Angeles. The story explores how their lives intersect with one another.

Even though the narrative juggles multiple characters, it still comes together quite nicely. It is funny and entertaining, and the talented cast knows how to keep the audience engaged.

2) Nine Months (1995)

Back in the day, when it came to famous romantic leading men in Hollywood, Hugh Grant was one of the names that would commonly come up. He gained a lot of praise for playing endearing and vulnerable characters, always triumphant in wooing the leading lady.

In this movie, directed by Chris Columbus, Grant plays Samuel Faulkner, a child psychologist forced to rethink his priorities when his girlfriend, Rebecca Taylor (Julianne Moore), reveals she is pregnant. Watching the unprepared couple do their best to keep calm while battling their own weaknesses and fears is enjoyable. Watch for Robin Williams, who plays the eccentric Dr. Kosevich.

3) Hannibal (2001)

After the success of Silence of the Lambs, fans were interested in seeing how the character and narrative would progress in this sequel. Anthony Hopkins reprised his role as cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter. However, instead of Jodie Foster, Julianne Moore was brought on to play FBI special agent Clarice Starling.

One of the biggest draws of the first movie was the charged chemistry between Clarice and Dr. Lecter, something that the sequel, directed by Ridley Scott, continues to explore. Moore does a great job playing the frustrated agent who is having difficulty keeping up with Dr Lecter's mind games.

4) The Hours (2002)

Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman star in this movie directed by Stephen Daldry. It focuses on the lives of three women from three different periods connected by Virginia Woolf's novel Mrs Dalloway.

Julianne Moore plays the character Laura Brown, who has a seemingly happy life with her husband and son. However, it soon becomes apparent that underneath the veneer, she is very dissatisfied with her life's path. It is a sad narrative but beautifully told and worth the watch.

5) Far From Heaven (2002)

Viewers looking for a thought-provoking movie will enjoy this one. Directed by Todd Haynes, it focuses on the life of a housewife named Cathy Whitaker (Julianne Moore) in the 50s. She seems to have a perfect life, but slowly, the creaks start showing up, and she is forced to reassess what she wants from her life.

This beautifully written movie explores society's perspective on sexual orientation, race, and gender roles in the 50s. The meaningful dialogue and emotional performances make for a memorable viewing experience.

6) Sharper (2023)

Directed by Benjamin Caron, this movie stars Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, and Briana Middleton. The narrative doesn't follow the usual structure, and each story focuses on a different character. They are not what they seem, and multiple angles of theft, betrayal, and schemes are at play.

The movie is interesting in how the story unfolds, and the lead actors know precisely how to keep the tension high so that the audience is always left guessing. Viewers in the mood for a good thriller will enjoy this one.

These titles featuring Julianne Moore cement the actor's knack for picking memorable roles that tend to make an impression on viewers.