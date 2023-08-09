Who does Meryl Streep play in Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premiered on August 8, 2023, with the release of two episodes. Alongside series regulars, a couple of celebrated names have joined the cast as well. One of these names includes legendary American actress Meryl Streep, who plays the role of a struggling Broadway actress named Loretta Durkin.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 also stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. Additionally, it also Andrea Martin as Joy, Jason Veasey as Jonathan, Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, Jesse Williams as Tobert, Ashley Park as Kimber, and several others.

Who is Loretta Durkin? Meet Meryl Streep's character from Only Murders in the Building season 3

The story of Loretta Durkin began in 1960s America, the era when Broadway was the place to be at. Its popularity prevailed all across the country and everyone wanted a taste of it.

A young Loretta Durkin too was deeply passionate about theater. She watched a show for the first time when she was just a little girl. It was love at first watch for her. Ever since she saw an actress perform on stage, she knew that she wanted to do the exact same thing all her life. Loretta wanted fame, success and to be known by every man and woman.

However, the path of an actor is no bed of roses, it is harsh and filled with hardships and struggles. Loretta started her training a couple of days after witnessing her first show. She started taking ballet and acting lessons, and began learning more about showbiz.

The little girl gradually grew up into a woman but her dream hadn't died. All her life, Loretta gave auditions and tried her best to grab the attention of producers. Unfortunately, her every attempt failed. She faced rejection after rejection and could never live up to her potential.

The current Loretta Durkin is shown to be an old woman who still hasn't given up on her dream. In the present, Oliver was directing a play and needed an actress who could play a Nanny. Loretta auditioned for the role and Oliver was flabbergasted by her brilliance.

For the first time in her life, Loretta heard the words she had always wanted to hear:

"Where have you been?!"

She was instantly selected. Season 3 of the show has even hinted at a possible romance between Oliver and her.

Only Murders in the Building synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Only Murders in the Building reads:

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

It further reads:

"Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Executive producers of Only Murders in the Building are Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and John Hoffman.

The show's first season premiered on August 31, 2021, on Hulu and the third season started streaming on August 8, 2023.