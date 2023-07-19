7 Ridley Scott films to watch before Napoleon 

Acclaimed director Ridley Scott is known for his narratives that are inspiring, visually stunning, and extremely gripping. His latest upcoming flick, Napoleon, is set to release on November 22, 2023, and stars Joaquin Pheonix and Vanessa Kirby in lead roles.

It chronicles the story of one of the most famous people in the history of the world, Napoleon Bonaparte. The newly released trailer offers viewers a glimpse into the storyline, which promises to be extremely exciting.

Over the course of a multi-decade career, Scott has enthralled viewers with his distinctive style and superior skill. Ridley Scott's most well-known films are bound to make you fall in love with him. These classics are not to be missed, whether you're a film buff or just looking for an engaging movie night.

Robin Hood, The Martian, and five best Ridley Scott movies to watch before Napoleon that showcase his incredible craftsmanship as a director

1) Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator is widely considered one of the greatest historical epic films of all time. It became the second highest-grossing film of 2000 after Mission: Impossible II, earning over $503 million worldwide. Gladiator serves as proof of Ridley Scott's masterful skills as a director.

This sweeping historical drama transports viewers to ancient Rome and tells the riveting story of Maximus Decimus Meridius, a valiant general who became a gladiator. The movie received five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor for its stunning graphics, fascinating plot, and powerful performances by Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

Gladiator is the perfect movie to watch in preparation of the release of Napoleon, as it serves as a testament of Ridley Scott's amazing talent for the portrayal of historical epics.

2) Black Hawk Down (2001)

Scott takes viewers on a gripping and exhilarating cinematic trip with Black Hawk Down. This war movie, which is based on actual events, shows the disastrous American military campaign in Somalia. As viewers observe the resiliency and fortitude of soldiers stranded behind enemy lines, Ridley Scott's excellent direction transports the audience right into the middle of the pandemonium.

Black Hawk Down is a monument to the tragedies and courage of war with its realistic representation of conflict and an ensemble cast giving riveting performances. It won two Academy Awards and was praised by critics for its immersive battle sequences.

3) American Gangster (2007)

Viewers are invited to take a dive into the dark recesses of corruption and organized crime with American Gangster. This criminal drama, which is based on actual events, stars Russell Crowe as the tenacious detective Richie Roberts and Denzel Washington as the legendary drug lord Frank Lucas.

Ridley Scott expertly evokes the time period and goes into the subtle nuances of devotion and dominance. He manages to grip the attention of viewers successfully from the start to the end in this film.

4) Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood is a classic story of valor and righteousness. Russell Crowe dons the distinctive hood, as Ridley Scott gives this classic folk hero new life. The legendary tale, which takes place in medieval England, highlights Robin Hood's courage and tenacity as he battles against persecution and injustice.

Robin Hood is a cinematic feast that will take you back in time with its magnificent combat scenes, top-notch cast, and captivating plot. Even though the film received mixed reviews, it is definitely worth watching before Napoleon.

5) Prometheus (2012)

With Prometheus, viewers are sucked into a world of intergalactic wonder and unfathomable mysteries. This science fiction thriller, a prelude to the well-known Alien series, investigates the beginnings of mankind and the hunt for our creators.

Audiences are encouraged to reflect on the philosophical problems at the heart of our very being by Ridley Scott's imaginative direction, magnificent cinematography, and intriguing story. Viewers will undoubtedly wonder about how we fit in the grand scheme of things after watching Prometheus because it is such a captivating adventure into the unknown. The film was praised for its excellent direction, stunning visual effects, and captivating performances.

6) The Martian (2015)

Ridley Scott takes viewers on an outer space odyssey with The Martian. This science fiction movie, based on the best-selling book by Andy Weir, demonstrates Scott's talent for fusing majesty with in-depth narration. The Martian promises to have the audience on the edge of their seats with its exhilarating tension, humor, and scientific inventiveness.

Matt Damon delivers a stellar performance as an astronaut who finds himself stuck on Mars struggling for survival. His performance won him the Golden Globe for Best Actor that year as well as the Academy Award nomination for the same category. The movie also features stars such as Jessica Chastain, Sean Bean, Jeff Daniels, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Mara, and Sebastian Stan, among others.

7) Blade Runner (1982)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time, Blade Runner brilliantly portrays Ridley Scott's breathtaking directorial skills. Set in a dystopian future, this movie is recognized as a foundation piece of neo-noir filmmaking and the cyberpunk genre.

An adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Blade Runner stars Harrison Ford in the lead role, and it is one of his most well-known films to date.

The film is the first of its franchise and spawned a sequel in 2017 titled, Blade Runner 2049. It was directed by acclaimed director Dennis Villeneuve and features stars such as Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas.

Through the exploration of Ridley Scott's previous films, it is abundantly clear that this avant-garde filmmaker has continuously pushed past the limits, both in terms narrative complexity and grandiose visuals. Scott has produced a wide variety of movies that have left an imprint on the film industry, covering the gladiatorial rings of ancient Rome to the limitless reaches of space.

New viewers and seasoned fans alike have the opportunity to revel in a visual smorgasbord for the senses while learning more about Ridley Scott's expertise in the profession by watching these seven outstanding flicks. Further, giving these films a chance will also certainly get you more excited for the release of Napoleon.