5 best roles of Joaquin Phoenix

The first trailer for Joaquin Phoenix's Napolean has just dropped, giving eager fans a peek at the star's transformation into the ruthless French conqueror, Napoleon Bonaparte. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is expected to revolve around Napoleon's turbulent rise to power as well as his passionate relationship with his wife, Josephine.

The historical epic will also star Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, alongside Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, and others.

Joaquin's prowess as an actor is undeniable as is proved by the star in every role he plays. The new trailer is proof that Pheonix was the perfect choice to play a dominant and powerful historical figure like Napoleon.

Here are five other movies starring Joaquin Phoenix that prove his versatility as an actor.

Joker, Her and 3 other must-watch Joaquin Phoenix movies

1) Joker (2019)

Joker is a psychological thriller that stars Joaquin Phoenix as the DC Comics character of the same name. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film tells the origin story of Arthur Fleck, a clown and aspiring stand-up comedian. The film traces Fleck's slow descent into madness and the resulting violent nihilistic behaviors he starts to exhibit.

Pheonix's portrayal as the DC villain has received positive comments from critics and audiences alike, especially during scenes where he portrays the helplessness faced by mentally ill people who are ostracized by wealthy sections of society. Unarguably, Joker is one of the best films of Pheonix's career, earning his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

2) Her (2013)

This sci-fi romance tells the story of Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), a professional letter-writer, who gets romantically attached to a virtual assistant run by artificial intelligence.

The film follows Theodore as he struggles with his divorce from his wife, eventually finding respite in the deep connection he forms with the AI, Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). Amidst the issues that Theodore faces in his personal life, his relationship with Samantha deepens as they mutually learn and grow from each other.

Joaquin's performance in Her has received critical acclaim, especially for the chemistry shared by Joaquin and Scarlett. Joaquin portrays the lonely and vulnerable Theodore in such a perfect way, that it makes audiences empathize with him and his struggles with intimacy and relationships.

3) C'mon C'mon (2021)

C'mon C'mon is a film by Mike Mills that tells the story of Johnny and his complicated relationship with his nephew, Jesse. Johnny, a radio journalist is unexpectedly forced to take care of his young nephew, Jesse, whom he has never met before.

The film, shot in black and white, explores the transformational bond of the two characters as they learn to trust each other, despite the hurdles that are thrown their way.

While Joaquin Phoenix gives a nuanced and emotional performance as Johnny, the chemistry between Pheonix and Woody Norman is what makes this film a must-watch.

4) You Were Never Really Here (2017)

You Were Never Really Here is a psychological thriller based on Jonathan Ames' novella of the same name. The film follows Joe, a war veteran, who works as a contract killer who rescues trafficked girls.

When Joe is hired by a wealthy politician to rescue his missing daughter, Nina, Joe finds himself in the middle of a human trafficking network that forces him to recollect his own traumatic childhood.

Joaquin Phoenix gives a splendid portrayal of the tormented and mentally disturbed Joe. The Lynne Ramsay film earned Pheonix a Best Actor award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

5) Walk The Line (2005)

In Walk The Line, Joaquin Phoenix plays the iconic singer Johnny Cash. The biographical film, directed by James Mangold, is based on Cash's own autobiographies, Man in Black: His Own Story in His Own Words (1975) and Cash: The Autobiography (1997).

The film traces the singer's childhood and early life, his passionate romance with June Carter, as well as his rise to fame in the country music scene.

Joaquin Phoenix's spectacular portrayal of Johnny Cash, including his singing and his true-to-life depictions of the singer's mannerisms captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The film received positive reviews and earned Pheonix numerous accolades including a Golden Globe for Best Actor and a Grammy for his involvement on the film's soundtrack.

Napoleon releases in theatres on November 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes