Ridley Scott’s Napoleon trailer breakdown: Three key takeaways 

Napoleon is a brand new and highly anticipated epic historical movie that stars Joaquin Phoenix as the powerful French Emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte. The movie will debut in theaters in the United States on November 22, 2023. David Scarpa is the writer of the movie, and it has been directed by the highly acclaimed Gladiator director Ridley Scott.

It will also be made available on the popular streaming platform Apple TV+. However, the release date for the platform is yet to be disclosed.

As the name suggests, Napoleon will chronicle the epic tale of the titular Emperor and his rise to the very top of the French empire. It is also expected to shed light on Bonaparte and his first wife, Empress Joséphine. The official trailer for the movie was launched by Sony Pictures Entertainment on July 10, 2023.

Plot to cast: 3 major takeaways from the official trailer of Napoleon

1) The story will begin in the chaotic backdrop of France in 1793

The official trailer for the upcoming historical saga reveals that the new Ridley Scott movie will take the audience back to the French era of 1793, when France was in complete mayhem, right before the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte. The beginning of the trailer displayed France in a state of utter chaos and full of enraged citizens.

As showcased in the trailer, Joaquin Phoenix looks like the perfect fit for the lead character of Bonaparte. The actor is seen sporting an authentic attire inspired by the French Emperor. However, it is worth noting that he does not use any French accent throughout the trailer.

2) Ridley Scott’s Napoleon will trace the titular figure's rise to power

The official trailer also highlights the fact that the upcoming movie will put its primary focus on how emperor Bonaparte takes over the French throne as a powerful king. The trailer also hints at how the historic character was used as a weapon by French politicians for their own agendas.

In the trailer, Joaquin Phoenix's Napolean is seen saying that he is "destined for greatness". The character will also be seen making some pretty difficult choices along his journey to the top when he decides to ultimately take matters into his own hands and become the king.

3) Actress Vanessa Kirby will be seen playing the pivotal role of Empress Joséphine

The trailer reveals that Academy Award-nominated actress Vanessa Kirby will be playing the crucial role of Empress Joséphine, Bonaparte's first wife. The actress seems to have delved deep into the character and transformed herself completely for the role.

Although the trailer only gives viewers very few glimpses of Kirby's character, it prominently hints that she is going to play a major role in the movie as it sheds light on her volatile and uniquely passionate relationship with the emperor. The movie will also showcase her immense influence over him.

Don't forget to watch Napoleon, which will arrive in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2023.

