Who is Tahar Rahim? All about the actor who plays Paul Barass in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon

Napoleon is a highly awaited historical drama movie that's all set to hit the theaters on November 22, 2023, in the United States.

David Scarpa is the writer of the upcoming movie. The Primetime Emmy Award-winning director Ridley Scott is the director of the movie, which will chronicle the saga of Napoleon Bonaparte's epic rise to power and shed light on his volatile and addictive relationship with the French Empress Josephine.

Actor Tahar Rahim will be seen playing one of the most pivotal roles of Paul Barras in the new movie. Barras was an extremely powerful French politician at the time of the French Revolution.

He was also the prime executive leader from 1795 to 1799 in the Directory regime. As history goes, Barras helped in facilitating the marriage between Empress Josephine and Napoleon.

Since the trailer of the movie was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on July 10, 2023, fans have been curious to learn all about Tahar Rahim and the actor's body of work.

All about Tahar Rahim and actor's filmography ahead of theatrical release of Napoleon

Tahar Rahim, who is set to portray Paul Barras in Napoleon, is a 42-year-old French-Algerian actor.

He stepped into the world of acting back in 2006 with the role of Tahar in the French documentary movie Tahar, the student. However, the actor came into the limelight after his brilliant portrayal of the character Malik El Djebena in Jacques Audiard's 2009 movie A Prophet. He also went on to win the prestigious Cesar Award for Best Actor for the role.

Apart from that, Rahim is also best known for playing the character Mathieu in the 2011 movie Love and Bruises, Redjani Belimane in 2013's The Informant, Jean Albertini in the 2015 film The Anarchists, Thomas Rémige in 2016's Heal the Living, Brahim Mecheri in 2017's The Price of Success, Abel in 2018's Treat Me Like Fire, Mohamedou Ould Salahi in 2021's The Mauritanian and Charles Sobhraj in the 2021 TV series The Serpent.

The promising French-Algerian actor has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV shows, entailing The Kindness of Strangers, Mary Magdalene, Daguerrotype, Grand Central, The Cut, Our Children, The Eagle, The Past, Samba, The Last Panthers, The Eddy, The Looming Tower and a few others.

From the looks of his intriguing body of work, without a shred of doubt, it will be quite interesting to see how the actor's portrayal of the crucial historic character Paul Barras turns out in the upcoming movie.

A still from Napoleon (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Apart from Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, the other cast members for the new movie include:

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte

Ben Miles as Caulaincourt

Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine

Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Madame Tallien

Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout

Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte

Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau'

Paul Rhys as Talleyrand

Édouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander

John Hollingworth as Marshal Ney

Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot

Gavin Spokes as Moulins and

Ian McNeice

Don't forget to watch Napoleon, which will debut in theaters in the United States on November 22, 2023.

