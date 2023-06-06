Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Excitement is building for the upcoming historical action epic, Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott and starring the talented Joaquin Phoenix. The movie's release date is set for November 22, 2023.

Following the theatrical run, Napoleon will make its way to Apple TV+ for streaming, allowing a wider audience to enjoy this historical epic from the comfort of their homes. As the first-ever collaboration between Scott and Phoenix since their acclaimed film Gladiator in 2000, this highly anticipated movie promises to captivate audiences with its grand scale and immersive storytelling.

Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby star in the movie

Napoleon will focus on the life and exploits of the iconic French military commander, Napoleon Bonaparte. Played by the Academy Award-winning Joaquin Phoenix, his meteoric rise to power will be portrayed through the lens of his volatile relationship with his wife, Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

This historical action epic aims to provide an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins, his ascent to the emperor, and his addictive and often tumultuous connection with Joséphine.

Joining Phoenix and Kirby are Tahar Rahim, Matthew Needham, Ludivine Sagnier, and Ben Miles.

Footage and ambitious scale

The first glimpses of Napoleon were revealed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference and CinemaCon. In the snippets of footage, Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal is visually striking. He is seen aboard a ship, embodying the determination and intensity associated with the legendary French conqueror.

Additionally, the footage showcases a snowy battlefield, with Napoleon leading his troops onto a frozen lake and unleashing cannon fire upon the enemy. The scenes provide a tantalizing taste of the film's ambitious action sequences and Scott's meticulous attention to detail.

It's worth noting that Phoenix's portrayal does not involve a French accent, offering a unique interpretation of the historical figure. This creative decision adds an intriguing layer to the character and sets it apart from previous depictions.

Release plans and Apple collaboration

Sony's commitment to a robust theatrical window and a full-throttle marketing campaign signifies their confidence in the project's potential. This approach ensures that audiences can experience the film's epic scope on the big screen, immersing themselves in the grandeur and intensity of Napoleon's conquests.

The collaboration between Apple Studios and Sony highlights the growing trend of streaming platforms partnering with traditional studios to bring exclusive content to audiences worldwide.

Anticipation and future projects

The release of Napoleon marks a significant moment for both Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix. Scott, known for his masterful direction in films like Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven, demonstrates his dedication to historical epics and his ability to convey a grand sense of scale.

As an 85-year-old filmmaker, Scott continues to deliver ambitious projects that captivate audiences.

Looking ahead, Scott is also set to direct a sequel to his critically acclaimed film Gladiator, further solidifying his commitment to the historical epic genre.

With Paul Mescal attached to the star, the sequel promises to transport audiences back to ancient Rome, offering another captivating cinematic experience.

A cinematic triumph in the making

The upcoming release of Napoleon has generated significant excitement among movie enthusiasts and fans of historical epics.

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix, this film promises to deliver an original and personal look at the life of one of history's most influential figures.

With a stellar cast, breathtaking footage, and an exclusive theatrical release, Napoleon is poised to transport audiences to a bygone era of conquest and ambition.

