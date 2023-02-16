5 upcoming war movies to watch in 2023

War movies have produced some of Hollywood's most successful blockbusters by spanning multiple genres and redefining the concept of war by showcasing the ugliness of their effects on those directly involved as well as those living in countries far from the conflict. Over the years, war movies have portrayed the tragedies of battle with sensitivity.

1917, Dunkirk, Saving Private Ryan and All Quiet on the Western Front are some modern-day masterpieces that took the subject of a deadly war and created cinema that redefined the genre. Other films like Jojo Rabbit created moving satires that raised some truly existential questions about the nature of war and its dire effects on humanity as a whole.

Among the major releases scheduled for 2023, here are some exciting war movies that are expected to create new records in the genre of war movies. While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is the most talked about movie on the list, there are several other less popular films that have also created quite the buzz among cinephiles.

On that note, here is a list of the most anticipated war movies of 2023.

5 top war movies to release in 2023

1) Bunker

Bunker (Image via IMDb)

Merging supernatural horror with real-life horrors of violence and war is becoming an increasingly popular trope. This helps create some terrifying metaphors about the deadly nature of survival itself in times when war cries echo everywhere. Adrian Langley's Bunker has created a buzz among most people for the same reason.

Starring Roger Clark, Sean Cullen, and Kayla Radomski in lead roles, Bunker tells the story of a group of soldiers who are stuck in a bunker amidst the chaos of World War I. The characters begin turning against each other as a demonic presence starts to haunt them.

With overarching themes of war, conflict, and fear, Bunker is expected to strike a chord with both the cinephiles and the general audience.

Bunker will be released on March 10, 2023.

2) Come Out Fighting

Come Out Fighting (Image via IMDb)

Steven Luke's Come Out Fighting is based on terrifying true events and follows a story set in 1994 France when German forces were just beginning to weaken with resistance from the allied forces.

Frank Ross, a fighter pilot ends up landing himself beyond enemy lines, where he must keep himself safe until he gets help. Like most war movies, Come Out Fighting is a survival drama.

As it is inspired by true events, Come Out Fighting is also expected to be a sensitive film that reveals the true horrors of the Second World War. It stars Michael Jai White, Dolph Lundgren, and Kellan Lutz in lead roles. The movie is a survival drama that combines action, thrill, and themes of war into one.

Come Out Fighting will be released on April 6, 2023.

3) Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is undoubtedly the most anticipated and exciting war movie of 2023.

While the film is inevitably popular because it is a Christopher Nolan directorial, the ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Emily Blunt has made it an exciting film across the globe. The film's trailer looks promising and has around 38 million views.

The film follows physicist Robert Oppenheimer and tells the story of how experts engaged with the Manhattan Project came up with the atomic bomb. Nolan is said to have created the explosions in the film without any CGI, making it an anticipated theater experience. Although all of Nolan's films are regarded as great cinematic experiences, Oppenheimer promises to be the best of the lot.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21, 2023.

4) Golda

Golda (Image via IMDb)

Also known as the Iron Lady of Israel, Golda Meir is a memorable figure in history.

Golda follows Meir's life through a dramatic portrayal of her life and the high stakes that led to her major decisions. Although it is more of a biographical drama, Golda is one of those war movies that has war as one of the central themes with peculiar treatment.

Golda is directed by Guy Nattiv and stars Helen Mirren, Claudette Williams, and Henry Goodman in lead roles. Of the many war movies of 2023, Golda is expected to be fairly more subtle, and a rather slow-burn tale of how history is redefined.

Golda will be released on August 25, 2023.

5) Napoleon

Napoleon (Image via IMDb)

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Napoleon as the name suggests, follows the story of Napoleon Bonaparte and his dramatic rise to power. Ridley Scott's Napoleon is widely anticipated owing to the director's fame across the world.

The fact that Phoenix will be playing Napoleon also created a lot of buzz and is one of the major reasons for the anticipation so long before the release.

Audience have expressed their excitement to see how the ruthless and extremely powerful character of Napoleon will be treated in the film. Although the film is expected to be released directly on Apple TV+, the release date is yet to be determined and announced.

War movies of 2023 are some of the most awaited films of the year, even in general, making it an exciting year for fans of the genre.

