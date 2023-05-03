CinemaCon 2023: Every big trailer and movie announcement

CinemaCon is one of the most anticipated events in the film industry, bringing together movie studio executives, theater owners, and industry professionals from around the world.

Held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada, CinemaCon serves as a platform for studios to showcase their upcoming releases, provide insights into their marketing strategies, and discuss industry trends and innovations. With its star-studded red carpets, exclusive screenings, and insightful panel discussions, CinemaCon is a must-attend event for anyone with a passion for movies and a vested interest in the future of the film industry.

The highly anticipated CinemaCon took place between April 24 and 27, 2023. As the world slowly emerges from the global pandemic, CinemaCon 2023 is more important than ever, bringing together industry leaders, studio executives, and theater owners to discuss the future of cinema and showcase upcoming releases.

In this article, we'll provide a comprehensive overview of the 2023 CinemaCon event, including the most exciting trailer releases and major announcements from the foremost production houses.

The biggest trailer releases and the most exciting announcements from CinemaCon 2023

1) 14 minutes of new footage from Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse

@21metgala @21metgala Issa Rae, Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore speak during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation during CinemaCon. Issa Rae, Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore speak during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation during CinemaCon. https://t.co/ZiURX4MxfB

Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse is one of the most anticipated animated movies of the year with a release date of June 2, 2023. The upcoming film will add to Miles Morales' story and also introduce Spider-society to the storyline.

With just a month left to the release of the film, Sony decided to release close to 14 minutes of footage from the film at CinemaCon 2023.

2) Kraven the Hunter gets the first teaser trailer

Kraven the Hunter (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is also ready to get its latest installation this year with Kraven the Hunter. The film has a release date of October 6, 2023, and is yet to reveal its trailer to the public. However, the teaser trailer was shown to the audience at CinemaCon 2023 along with a pre-recorded message from Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the actor who plays the titular character.

The film will also star prominent actors like Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Ariana DeBose, and Christopher Abbott, among others. Kraven the Hunter will also be the first film in the SSU to receive an R-rating.

3) A new trailer for Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo is an upcoming biographical sports drama from Sony that is based on their video game series of the same name. The film will revolve around Jann Mardenborough, a racing simulation gamer turned professional racing driver. The movie will star Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, David Harbour, Djimon Hounsou, and others.

Bloom and Harbour revealed a new trailer for the movie at the event. Gran Turismo is set to release in theaters on August 11, 2023.

4) First look at Ridley Scott's epic - Napoleon

Ridley Scott is set to direct Sony's very own historical epic drama, Napoleon. The movie features Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role alongside Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, and others in supporting roles. The film is set to release in theaters on November 22, 2023, before being made available on Apple TV+ for streaming.

A still from the upcoming film, Napoleon (Image via Apple)

The audience at the 2023 CinemaCon got the first look of the film as a short battle scene from the period piece was presented.

5) The Equalizer 3 gets its first trailer

The Equalizer 3 is set to be the third and final installation of The Equalizer film series. The upcoming action film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Denzel Washington as the central character of Robert McCall alongside Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Remo Girone, and others in supporting roles.

Washington and Fanning came on stage to present the first-look trailer for their upcoming film at the event. Washington was also awarded the CinemaCon Lifetime Achievement Award by director, Fuqua, and Sony CEO, Tom Rothman.

6) Screening of an in-progress cut of The Flash

Warner Bros.' next installation to their DCEU lineup, The Flash, received a new trailer. The almost three-minute-long second trailer revealed additional details of the new film. Followed by the trailer release, director Andy Muschietti and producing partner Barbara Muschietti presented the first screening of the film to the audience at the Caeser's Palace on April 25, 2023.

7) A new trailer for Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle is set to be the latest character to be introduced to the DCEU. The film received a new trailer which was reportedly not very different from the one already released. However, it gave the audience a much better look at the villain, Carapax.

8) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom extended look

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Image via DC)

Set to be the last film under DCEU before its transition to DCU headed by James Gunn, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one of the most anticipated movies from the production house. Director James Wunn and lead star Jason Momoa addressed the audience via video where they talked about the upcoming film and the world and characters it explores.

The event also saw the first trailer release for the film.

9) Dune: Part 2 first trailer

Dune was undoubtedly one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2021. The sequel to the sci-fi epic is set to release in theaters on November 3, 2023. They released the first-look trailer at CinemaCon 2023 where it featured pivotal characters played by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler.

10) Wonka first trailer

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka on the sets of Wonka (Image via Getty)

Wonka is an upcoming musical fantasy from Warner Bros. Pictures, which is set to be the prequel to the Roald Dahl story, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film will explore Willy Wonka's early days before he sets off on his quest to become the ultimate chocolatier. The cast will include prominent actors like Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, and others in pivotal roles.

Set to release in theaters on December 15, 2023, the film released its first trailer at CinemaCon 2023. Chalamet presented the trailer and talked about how his character has been approached in the film. He said:

"A Willy that’s full of joy and optimism and hopes to become the greatest chocolatier of all time."

11) Barbie's new footage

Barbie is undoubtedly among the big players that will be released in theaters this year. The Warner Bros. production will have acclaimed actor-director Greta Gerwig as the showrunner.

The film also features a dazzling ensemble cast with the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Connor Swindells, Kate McKinnon, and Dua Lipa among others in pivotal roles.

The film is a fantasy comedy that utilizes the world of Barbies to make a social commentary on modern society. Robbie and Gosling, dazzling the media with their pink suits presented tne extended trailer to the audience gathered.

12) The Nun 2 first trailer

The Nun 2 is an upcoming installation in the Conjuring universe which is set to be the direct sequel to the 2018 supernatural horror, The Nun. Directed by Michael Chaves, the cast for the film features Storm Reid, Taissa Farmiga, and Anna Popplewell among others.

Set to release in theaters on September 8, 2023, the film released its first trailer at the event. According to sources, the trailer was set in early 20th-century Europe before moving on to the 1960s and also featured the return of the dreaded demonic nun.

13) Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in the 1988 film, Beetlejuice (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of Tim Burton's most successful and acclaimed titles is making a return to the silver screen. The 1988 horror-comedy classic, Beetlejuice, is getting its very own sequel after 35 years. Warner Bros. finally confirmed the project to be in development with a logo of Beetlejuice 2.

14) A Haunting in Venice gets a teaser trailer

After winning at the Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh is ready to appear in A Haunting in Venice, a supernatural thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film is based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party and is set to be a sequel to 20th Century Studios' Hercule Poirot film series.

The first teaser trailer was released at the event before making it available online. A Haunting in Venice is set to release in theaters on September 15, 2023.

15) Next Goal Wins first trailer

Next Goal Wins is a biographical sports comedy-drama based on a documentary of the same name by Steve Jamison and Mike Brett. The film revolves around the American-Samoan national soccer team and their quest to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The first trailer was released to the audience present at the 2023 CinemaCon. Taika Waititi seems to have a brilliant job once again as he recalls the story of the team which faced the worst loss in the history of International soccer.

16) Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is undoubtedly one of the biggest titles that cinephiles are waiting for this year. With a star-studded ensemble cast, the film has already garnered a lot of attention before its July 21 theatrical release.

Nolan presented the film to the audience at CinemaCon 2023 and talked about how the film tells the story of the most important man to have walked the earth. He said:

"The story is both dream and nightmare. It offers no easy answers."

Fans can expect a full trailer to be attached to the end of the upcoming Marvel release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

17) Wicked gets first look

Universal executive, Donna Langley, presented the audience at the 2023 CinemaCon with the first-ever look of their upcoming epic fantasy musical, Wicked. The film is set to be a two-part film adaptation of the musical of the same name, the first of which has a tentative release date of November 27, 2024.

Langley showed a few minutes of footage from the film, which featured some of the major talents working in the project like Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Cynthia Erivo among others.

18) Killers of the Flower Moon gets its first trailer

A still from Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via Paramount)

Another major news for the 2023 CinemaCon was the first trailer release of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is based on a series of murders that took place in 1920s Oklahoma revolving around the Osage land. The film stars prominent actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in pivotal roles.

Scorsese presented the release of the teaser trailer as well as some new screengrabs from the movie. Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 before getting a theatrical release on October 6, 2023.

19) Rihanna to be the new Smurfette

Rihanna (Image via Getty)

The miniature blue fantastical creatures are set to return to the large screen in 2025. Paramount has been developing an animated film on the Smurfs with Rihanna as the producer, writer and singer for the untitled movie. During the 2023 CinemaCon, the news was announced that RiRi would also be playing the character of Smurfette in the upcoming film. Here's an excerpt from the announcement:

"With Rihanna’s singular creative appeal and musical talents, there is an enormous opportunity to elevate the cultural touchstone of The Smurfs universe in a way that’s never been done before."

Rihanna will become the third artist to voice the character, after Katy Perry and Demi Lovato.

20) Bob Marley: One Love announced

Bob Marley performs at a concert in Sweden (Image via Getty)

Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley's son confirmed the development of a movie on his father. He went on stage to release the first look footage from the upcoming movie. Bob Marley: One Love chronicles the life of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley, from his early days in Jamaica to when he became globally renowned. The tentative theatrical release date is on January 12, 2024.

21) A Quiet Place: Day One

Another film which got showcased for the first time was John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Day One. The film is set to be a prequel to the 2018 post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror, and the third film in the series. The cast for Day One features notable actors like Lupita Nyong'o, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and others.

The film received its first-look trailer at the 2023 CinemaCon, which portrayed the disaster and chaos that ensued when the aliens first attacked New York City.

As the film industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing consumer demands, events like CinemaCon provide a valuable platform for industry leaders and professionals to come together, share ideas, and collaborate on new projects.

The 2023 CinemaCon was a huge event that offered a unique insight into the cinema for the upcoming years. From exciting previews of upcoming blockbusters to thought-provoking discussions on the latest industry developments, this year's event delivered on all fronts.

Poll : 0 votes