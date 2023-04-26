The Flash receives overwhelmingly positive reactions from critics

The wait is finally over for DC Comics fans as The Flash is gearing up for its highly anticipated theatrical release this summer. Despite facing multiple setbacks and controversies over the years, the superhero flick is all set to dazzle the audience with its thrilling action sequences and captivating storyline.

Recently, critics who had the privilege to watch the first screening of The Flash at CinemaCon shared their initial reactions, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Many have praised the movie's impressive visual effects, stellar performances, and tight direction, setting high expectations for the upcoming release. With so much buzz surrounding the movie, it's safe to say that the upcoming movie is poised to become the talk of the town in the coming weeks.

Critics agree: The Flash is a top-notch superhero film

Critics are raving about The Flash as one of the best superhero films ever made, with standout performances from Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton (Image via Warner Bros)

The Flash made a spectacular debut at CinemaCon 2023, with critics praising it as one of the best superhero films ever. The movie's emotional and massively entertaining plot, coupled with the cast's dynamic performances, impressed many. Specifically, the film was lauded for its excellent storytelling and standout performances by Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton.

According to insiders, the movie's early test scores are comparable to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, which is widely considered one of the best superhero franchises ever made. These early reactions suggest that the movie may be a significant milestone for the DC universe and could become one of its most successful movies yet.

Erik Davis of Fandango was so moved by the movie that it left him in tears, describing it as "tremendous."

"DC's The Flash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, and it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I'm in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more."

According to Umberto Gonzalez from The Wrap, the upcoming film is one of the best DC movies made in the past three decades, with the exception of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

"BELIEVE THE HYPE! Christopher Nolan movies aside, The Flash Movie is the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years that belongs in the same conversation as SUPERMAN 78 and BATMAN 89. The movie breaks incredible new ground in superhero cinema & honors DC lore of years past."

Critics have lauded the movie for its dynamic storytelling and exceptional performances. Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com praised the portrayal of two versions of Barry Allen and how it was executed.

"Damn, The Flash is good! It's super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen's is crazy well done. Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done."

Scott Mantz from Variety highlighted that the performances of Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton were awe-inspiring.

"THE FLASH is awesome! One of the very best DC movies, a perfect blend of action, heart & humor! So many WOW & chill-inducing moments that longtime DC fans will love! EZRA MILLER is superb (twice, actually!) & MICHAEL KEATON's still got it!"

Steven Weintraub from Collider praised Ezra Miller's performance in the upcoming movie, calling it "soooooo good."

"The Flash is fantastic. I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes, but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton, the action, humor and emotion. Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up. WB didn't show the after the credits scenes."

Jeff Sneider of The Ankler had mixed feelings about the film, praising the first hour as "pretty fantastic." However, he was not as impressed with the last hour.

"THE FLASH: First hr is pretty fantastic. Strikes the perfect tone. Ezra is great. Heroic. Funny. Emotional. The last hr is MOSTLY terrible. Just an utter mess that'll leave you asking, 'What the HELL is going on?' Fan service & DC villain problem strike again. Mixed bag overall."

Hype surrounding The Flash: Can it win over fans?

Despite Ezra Miller's solid performance in the titular role, reviews of the upcoming DC solo movie highlight the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and Sasha Calle's debut as Supergirl. Director Andy Muschietti has also been praised for his work, with exciting details about his process and production.

DC fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming movie to see if it lives up to the hype generated by positive early reviews (Image via Warner Bros)

The big question is how fans will react to DC's latest offering. Tom Cruise, who has not appeared in superhero movies, has praised the upcoming film as one of the best DC movies in a long time, but only time will tell if the general public agrees.

However, newly released footage of Keaton and Calle in action is promising, and DC seems to be getting back on track ahead of the upcoming move to Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

With a release date of June 16, 2023, all eyes will be on the upcoming movie to see if it can deliver the goods and win over fans.

