When will Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon release? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated thriller film, Killers of the Flower Moon, will reportedly be released in select cinemas on October 6, 2023, following which it'll receive a wider theatrical release on October 20, 2023. It is also set to premiere on Apple TV+ on an unspecified date.

The film features a stunning cast that includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser, among many others. It is based on a book of the same name by noted journalist David Grann.

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about?

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in the 1920s and focuses on the murders of various members of the Native American community that shook the state of Oklahoma. It delves deep into the murder investigation by the FBI.

Here's a short description of the film, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.''

Apart from that, details about the story are currently being kept under tight wraps. Based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to a character-driven and atmospheric crime thriller that explores some of the darkest facets of the human mind in quintessential Scorsese-style, similar in tone to movies like Shutter Island and Taxi Driver.

A quick look at Killers of the Flower Moon cast

The movie features Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of Ernest Burkhart. Ernest is reportedly the nephew of a wealthy cattleman. Not many other details about his character are revealed, but he seems to be playing the lead role in the story.

Viewers can expect DiCaprio to deliver another powerful performance in the movie. He's previously collaborated with Martin Scorsese on movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, The Aviator, and more. His other acting credits include Titanic, Blood Diamond, and Django Unchained, to name a few.

Iconic actor Robert De Niro stars as William Hale, a cattleman. He's set to play a pivotal role in the film, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored. De Niro has appeared in several Martin Scorsese movies like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas, to name a few. His other memorable performances were in Once Upon a Time in America, Heat, and many more.

Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser plays a lawyer named W.S. Hamilton in the movie. Other important supporting cast members include Jesse Plemons as Tom White, Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q, Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward, and many more.

The screenplay is penned by Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth. Scorsese's most popular movies include Taxi Driver, The Irishman, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas, among many others.

You can watch Killers of the Flower Moon in select theaters on October 6, 2023.

