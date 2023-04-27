3 chilling Conjuring moments amid official title announcement for 4th film

Horror movie fans will be happy to know that the upcoming 4th installment of the Conjuring series finally has an official title. Named The Conjuring: Last Rites, the film will see stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return to reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The director of the upcoming movie has not been announced, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will be penning the script. He also worked on the second and third installments of the series.

In The Conjuring, Ed and Lorraine are paranormal investigators and authors (Image via IMDb)

Currently, the Conjuring Universe has three main films, namely The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). It also has five spin-offs, Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), The Nun (2018), The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).

When it comes to modern horror movies, this franchise is one of the best and delivers in terms of quality acting, interesting storylines, scary surprises, and nail-biting suspense. So it's not surprising that it is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises.

The biggest reason why horror movie fans are fascinated with this series is that the stories are dramatizations of real-life events, making them that much more scary and unsettling. The franchise has also tried to stay away from cliches as much as possible so that the audience never quite knows what to expect.

The franchise has many spine-chilling moments that tend to linger in the minds of the audience long after having watched the movies.

3 chilling moments from The Conjuring franchise that will keep you up at night

1) Bathsheba's surprise (The Conjuring)

While watching a horror movie, the audience can sometimes guess when a scare is coming because of the buildup, but the team decided to switch it up a bit to keep the audience guessing.

In this scene, a peculiar noise comes from inside the wardrobe. One of the children moved closer to investigate. Viewers naturally assumed that a spirit or demon would launch out from inside, but the payoff wasn't quite as expected. Nothing happened as the wardrobe was searched thoroughly.

Viewers expected the reveal to happen when the door of the wardrobe was shut but still nothing. The next moment, the camera pans upwards and Bathsheba is shrieking from on top of the wardrobe. It was a very well-executed scare that startled viewers.

2) Staircase Demon (Annabelle)

There is nothing better to get your heart racing than an intense chase scene in a horror movie. A prequel to the first film in the series, Annabelle used a well-planned and executed chase scene to spook the audience and keep the terror meter on high.

In Annabelle, there is a scene where Mia (Annabelle Wallis) is running down her apartment building's stairways but she stops suddenly. The audience can tell there is something at the bottom of the darkened staircase, but the darkness gives nothing away. Suddenly, the creature's face flashes on the screen and even though it is just for a moment, it is enough to scare the audience.

3) The painting (Conjuring 2)

The Nun demon in Conjuring 2 has become an iconic modern horror icon. One of the most frightening demons in the franchise, it didn't take long for the Nun demon to make an impact on the audience.

One particular scene that is truly terrifying is when Lorraine Warren is in the study. The painting that he made of The Nun hangs on the wall. The painting, inspired by one of his dreams, is incredibly lifelike. The camera work is particularly amazing in this scene.

Light and shadows have been used in such a manner that the audience is always guessing whether it's just the painting or has the demon emerged. The suspense is excruciating and terrifying at the same time.

Fans of the franchise will be hoping that the upcoming film will be able to match the expectations set by the previous installments, if not surpass it. The release dates have not been announced. Given that it is already April, it is unlikely that the movie will be completed before Halloween 2023 and fans will be hoping that it will be ready in time for Halloween next year.

