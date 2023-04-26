The Equalizer 3: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

Very few franchises effectively juggle television and film, and The Equalizer is a prime example of the same. The popular story of Robyn/Robert McCall, a vigilante justice personnel with a mysterious background, has managed to captivate fans for decades. The film is now all set to return for one last time with Denzel Washington's edition of the story.

The Equalizer 3 is the third and final entry into the Hollywood adaptation of the Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim project.

This comes at a time when Queen Latifah's version of the character is going strong on CBS with an offbeat twist on the popular character. Still, the film series has its notable differences to make it worth the viewer's while. The third edition of the film comes from director Antoine Fuqua, who was also a part of the first and second Equalizers.

With the release of the trailer, the film has already garnered attention from the global fanbase, who are expecting to see the brilliant Washington in another jaw-dropping action-packed sequel that would wrap up the story of Robert McCall.

When is the movie The Equalizer 3 coming out?

The Equalizer 3 is all set to make its theatrical debut on September 1, 2023. While the date seems to be far away, The Equalizer 3 trailer has already amped up the fans to some heart-throbbing action. As a direct sequel, this film will take up the story of Robert McCall from where we left him at the end of the previous film.

The Equalizer will premiere extensively in theatres and no release date on any streaming platform has been announced yet. Washington introduced the trailer himself at the CinemaCon on Monday, saying:

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart...We would be nothing without you all. We’re here for you. We’re here because of you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have been blessed beyond measure,"

Even Sony executives took this chance to thank viewers and emphasize the importance of going to theatres over sitting at home and streaming. Sony studio chief Tom Rothman said in his opening remarks:

"True movie stars matter more than ever...Streaming doesn’t create movie stars, only true global hit movies do.” And Sony, he stressed to the room, “is the only major motion pictures studio dedicated entirely to theatrical."

The Equalizer 3 cast includes Dakota Fanning, Sonia Ben Ammar, David Denman, Andrea Dodero, Remo Girone, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio, Salvatore Ruocco, and Gaia Scodellaro, among others.

The story of the threequel will follow Robert McCall in Southern Italy as he jumps in to save his friends, who are allegedly under the control of local crime bosses. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia."

Richard Wenk has written the script for the film while Tarak Ben Ammar, David Bloomfield, and Andy Mitchell served as executive producers. Robert Richardson is the cinematographer and the film is produced under the banner of Columbia Pictures, Escape Artists, and Eagle Pictures.

More details about The Equalizer will be available shortly.

