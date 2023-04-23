What time will The Equalizer season 3 episode 15 air on CBS? Release date, time, plot, and more details

The Equalizer, one of the most acclaimed CBS shows on network television, is all set to return with a fresh episode on April 23, 2023, bringing back some intense drama from the world of vigilante Robyn McCall (played by Queen Latifah). After a slow start two years ago, The Equalizer has made its way to the very top of the channel's catalog and has enjoyed a great third season so far.

The upcoming episode of the show will see Robyn McCall deal with yet another complicated case while helping out a victim of domestic abuse. Titled No Way Out, this episode will comment on a lot of social evils. The synopsis has revealed that this episode will also feature fan-favorite characters like Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) in pivotal roles, adding to the excitement.

The Equalizer season 3 episode 15 will premiere on CBS on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ a day later.

The Equalizer season 3, episode 15 promo: The necessary fights

The promo for the upcoming episode sees Robyn McCall talk to her daughter about the importance of trusting her gut and fighting when she feels she has her back against the wall. She perhaps tells her this in a bid to teach her how to defend herself when the need arises. This scene is intercut with multiple scenarios from the episode featuring Dante (Tory Kittles) and probably the victim in the case.

As indicated by the synopsis and briefly shown in the trailer, the episode will feature Dante going rogue and chasing a criminal who killed his friend. This could possibly land the officer in some tough waters.

The synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"Aunt Vi enlists the help of McCall and the team when she realizes her masseuse is a victim of domestic abuse; McCall trains Dee on situational awareness; Dante goes against orders by chasing after the man who shot his friend."

This episode was directed by Liz Friedlander and Richard Lyons with a script by Rob Hanning and Vanessa Herron.

More about The Equalizer

The Equalizer @TheEqualizerCBS 🏾 An all-NEW episode of Hyperaware at all times! Dee you're learning from the best🏾 An all-NEW episode of #TheEqualizer premieres Sunday night on CBS! Hyperaware at all times! Dee you're learning from the best 👏🏾 An all-NEW episode of #TheEqualizer premieres Sunday night on CBS! https://t.co/nusMSoGjkw

A popular reimagination of the vigilante justice story from the 1980s, which also saw two films in 2014 and 2018, The Equalizer was created by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan, and Queen Latifah, who is also the titular star.

The story follows Robyn McCall, a mysterious woman who helps those in need by often taking the law into her own hands. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is 'The Equalizer' -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption."

All the previous episodes of the show are available for streaming on Paramount+.

