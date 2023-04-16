The Equalizer season 3 is all set to return to CBS with a new episode after a hiatus of almost three weeks. The upcoming episode is expected to premiere on the channel on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time).

The ongoing third season continues to maintain the show's raw intensity as protagonist Robyn McCall's life gets more dramatic and eventful. The show has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, with praise majorly directed towards the characterization and stellar performances by the cast, among various other things.

The Equalizer season 3 episode 14 will delve deep into the murder of a noted congresswoman

A short 54-second promo for The Equalizer season 3 episode 14 briefly depicts a scene involving protagonist Robyn McCall, who's asking a woman to explain the murder of a noted congresswoman. Titled No Good Deed, the upcoming episode will delve deep into the aforementioned murder.

Elsewhere, Aunt Vi tries her best to take care of a student who's experiencing high levels of stress at home. Here's a brief description of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When a Venezuelan migrant is accused of murdering a prominent congresswoman, McCall and the team work to uncover whether or not he was involved; Aunt Vi tries to look after a student who seems to be experiencing distress at home.''

Not many other details regarding the episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Patriot Game, focused on a shocking incident involving the murder of several employees at a marine biology research group. McCall and her team eventually discovered a connection between the perpetrator of the crime and a highly classified CIA program that he was a part of.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the new episode ever since the show went on a brief hiatus last month. Viewers can expect a lot of action and drama in the upcoming episodes of the third season.

A quick look at The Equalizer plot, cast, and more details

The action drama series centers around an enigmatic vigilante-esque character named Robyn McCall, who, with her past CIA experience, helps people find justice. It explores the various crimes that she investigates along with her team and the numerous dangerous situations that she gets involved in for the sake of justice and helping victims.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is "The Equalizer" -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.''

Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall is the heart and soul of the show, and it is her compelling performance that defines the tone and tenor of the show. Starring alongside her are numerous other talented actors like Adam Goldberg, Tory Kittles, Lorraine Toussaint, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of The Equalizer season 3 on CBS on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

