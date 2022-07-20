Russell Crowe children: Gladiator star's family life explored as he shares selfie outside the Colosseum

Actor Russell Crowe visited the Colosseum in Rome with his kids and paid tribute to one of his most famous films, Gladiator.

On July 18, the 58-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to share photos of his family holiday. One of the photos is a selfie of the actor with his two children and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Britney Theriot.

Russell Crowe @russellcrowe Taking the kids to see my old office Taking the kids to see my old office https://t.co/uySmnOWHvo

Russell Crowe is currently on a family holiday visiting several monuments in the Italian capital.

Fans and admirers were especially excited to see Crowe at the Colosseum because of his 2000's film Gladiator, in which he starred opposite Connie Nelson, Joaquin Phoenix and Oliver Reed.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film follows the story of a Roman military general, Maximus Decimus Meridius, who is betrayed by the emperor's son and seeks revenge for the murder of his family.

For his role in the film, Russell Crowe won an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2001.

All you need to know about Russell Crowe's kids

Russell Crowe shares two children with his ex-wife Danielle Spencer. As per Closer Weekly, they first met in 1989 on the set of the film The Crossing.

They dated on and off for many years before getting married in 2003 at Crowe's residence in Nana Glen, New South Wales, Australia. Together, they welcomed two sons, Charles Spencer Crowe and Tennyson Spencer Crowe.

Ara López @Aralopezpr 🏼 In Australia it is already Sunday, September 6 and on a day like today Father's Day is celebrated. I wish @russellcrowe many congratulations on Father's Day. You are an example of a father who loves, fights, and sacrifices for his children. Happy Father's Day! #russellcrowe In Australia it is already Sunday, September 6 and on a day like today Father's Day is celebrated. I wish @russellcrowe many congratulations on Father's Day. You are an example of a father who loves, fights, and sacrifices for his children. Happy Father's Day! #russellcrowe 👏🏼🎉 https://t.co/KYPoxBABHH

Their first son, Charles, was born on December 18, 2003, the same year they tied the knot. Not much is known about him, but Charles is a high school graduate and frequently appears on his mother's Instagram handle.

When the 18-year-old finished high school, Spencer shared a picture of Charles in a tuxedo congratulating him on his big day.

She had also wished Charles on his 18th birthday, sharing a picture of him as an infant in the arms of Russell Crowe.

Three years later, Russell and Danielle welcomed their second son, Tennyson, on July 7, 2006. He is currently 16 and also appears on his mother's Instagram handle. The teen also bears a striking resemblance to his dad.

Crowe and Spencer separated in October 2012 and got divorced six years later.

The Beautiful Mind actor has seemingly moved on from his past marriage and is now dating Britney Theriot. The two were first romantically linked in November 2020. As per the Daily Mail, they first met each other on the set of his 2013 film Broken City.

John W. Blackman @ifpainpersists1 Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot visit the Pope's Chapel Sancta Sanctorum in preparation for his latest film The Pope's Exorcist BLACKMAN.COM.AU Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot visit the Pope's Chapel Sancta Sanctorum in preparation for his latest film The Pope's Exorcist BLACKMAN.COM.AU https://t.co/4uKvrbtT2h

Russell and Britney were spotted getting cozy in August 2021 after playing tennis in Australia. Although the two have been photographed several times since then, they are yet to officially address their relationship to the media.

On the professional front, Crowe will next appear in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, The Georgetown Project, Poker Face, Kraven the Hunter, Rothko, Land of Bad, American Son, and The Pope's Exorcist.

