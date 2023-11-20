Is Big Little Lies coming back for season 3? Nicole Kidman has an answer

When huge names like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon come to TV screens, it is a recipe for success, and such was the case for Big Little Lies, an HBO original with an incredible premise and a star-studded cast that included some of the best actors in Hollywood. Originally billed as a limited series, Big Little Lies went on to have 14 episodes and two seasons.

Fans did not expect much from the show other than what it had already given, but it seems that there is much more for the fans waiting. Big Little Lies will return for a new season, as star Nicole Kidman confirmed in a recent video shared by DeuxMoi. This has already sent waves of excitement across the internet.

The second season of the show concluded on July 21, 2019, and with no announcement or news, many naturally thought that the series had ended. HBO has yet to provide any comment regarding the same, but now that the news is out, it should not be long before an official announcement follows.

What did Nicole Kidman say about Big Little Lies season 3?

Nicole Kidman was the first to drop any information about the third season. The video of her, which contained the information, was from an undisclosed fan event from last Friday.

Nicole Kidman said in the video:

"I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show... And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success ... And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Nicole Kidman and her team have not provided any additional comments about this since then.

More about Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies originally premiered in 2017 and was based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name. It starred Kidman and Witherspoon in prominent roles.

The show's first season premiered on February 19, 2017 and ran until July 21, 2019. Both seasons of the show earned widespread praise, particularly the first season, which received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series, a directing award for Vallée, and acting wins for Kidman, Skarsgrd, and Dern.

The official synopsis for the show, as stated by HBO, reads:

"Based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling book, this subversive, darkly comedic drama series tells the tale of three mothers of first-graders whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder. The stellar cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Zoe Kravitz, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling."

Apart from a great cast, the show also boasted a stellar crew, with Jean-Marc Vallée directing the first season and Andrea Arnold directing the second season.

There is no news about the third season yet, but fans will expect another big name to step up in the director's role again.

The first two seasons of Big Little Lies are now available for streaming on Max.