Nicole Kidman to star in HBO's The Perfect Nanny

It seems like there is hardly any space for worry for Nicole Kidman fans as the actress is all set to return to HBO yet again for another exciting TV series.

The veteran actress, who has won an Emmy in the past alongside many other important awards in her illustrious career, will appear in a thriller based on Leïla Slimani’s novel The Perfect Nanny. Nicole Kidman is also set to executive produce it.

According to multiple sources, The Perfect Nanny was quite a sought-after project as multiple outlets rushed to sign a deal with the author. HBO managed to land the it and has now employed some of its best in the process.

HBO plans to make it a limited series. PEN15 co-creator Maya Erskine will also star in the show while also working as a writer and producer for the same.

Read on for more details about Nicole Kidman and The Perfect Nanny.

More about The Perfect Nanny

SoundsOfSeries @SoundsOfSeries Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine are set to star in a new limited series for HBO based on Leïla Slimani’s novel ‘The Perfect Nanny’. Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine are set to star in a new limited series for HBO based on Leïla Slimani’s novel ‘The Perfect Nanny’. https://t.co/rbFA6yIVWL

HBO managed to land the project with Legendary Entertainment and is currently engaged in the task of developing the French novel into a limited series starring some of Hollywood's finest actors.

The novel by Slimani was originally released in France, titled Chanson Douce (Lullaby). The thriller novel follows the increasingly co-dependent relationship between a couple and the nanny they hire.

The novel was originally released in 2016 and won the prestigious Prix Goncourt the same year, eventually making it an international best-seller.

The logline for the upcoming HBO project reads:

"A seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister."

This will be Nicole Kidman's third major job with HBO after Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

More about Nicole Kidman

chr¡stian. @chrixmoore nicole kidman in to die for (1995) nicole kidman in to die for (1995) https://t.co/4H6V7WcWDh

Originally from Australia, Nicole Kidman is widely considered one of the best actors from the country to come to Hollywood. Originally beginning her career in her home country with the 1983 films Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits, she went on to become one of the highest-paid and best-known actors in Hollywood.

She has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and six Golden Globe Awards, making her one of the most decorated actors of all time.

Though she has Australian parents and an Australian heritage, she was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, while her parents were in the United States on a student visa, effectively making her an American citizen.

Though shy of nature, Kidman was always drawn to the art of performance and still cites Margaret Hamilton's performance as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz as one of the major reasons for her budding interest in acting.

Despite appearing in numerous huge Australian films, her worldwide fame came from the superhero film Batman Forever. She followed it up with numerous other Hollywood productions, making her one of the biggest talents in the industry.

Some of her major film credits include The Hours (2002), Cold Mountain (2003), Being the Ricardos (2021), Bombshell (2019), Paddington (2014), and The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017).

HBO is yet to announce a date for The Perfect Nanny.

Poll : 0 votes