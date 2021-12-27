Jean-Marc Vallee net worth: 'Dallas Buyers Club' and 'Big Little Lies' director's fortune explored as he dies aged 58

On Sunday, December 26, ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee passed away at the age of 58. While the cause of his death is unknown, as per Deadline, Vallee’s sudden demise shocked his family, friends, and close ones.

Deadline also reported that the director passed away at his cabin outside Quebec, Canada. According to a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Jean-Marc Vallee’s producing partner said,

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy…The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, ‘Sharp Objects’ and ‘Big Little Lies’, has sadly passed away at the age of 58. Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, ‘Sharp Objects’ and ‘Big Little Lies’, has sadly passed away at the age of 58. https://t.co/LG0xjYHdxz

The late Jean-Marc Vallee was renowned for HBO projects like the Big Little Lies series and Sharp Objects mini-series. He had also directed Reese Witherspoon starrer Wild and 2015’s Demolition starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

How much was Jean-Marc Vallee worth?

The late Canadian director is worth around $10 to 15 million, according to multiple publications. However, Jean-Marc Vallee may be worth more with his pending income as an executive producer in his series like Big Little Lies and the upcoming Lady in the Lake mini-series.

The bulk of Jean-Marc Vallee’s fortune was accumulated by him over the span of his 36-year-old career as a director in the entertainment industry. The Montreal native forayed into the industry as the director of a music video for Wild Touch’s song, My Chick Is in My Bed. After directing a few more music videos, he next worked on his short films.

In 1996, Vallee made Les fleurs magiques which won the Genie Award for best short film and earned him nominations for best direction and best editing. As a director, he was also associated with a few TV series like Strangers, where he directed one episode in 1996. This was followed by The Secret Adventures of Jules Verne in 2000, with Vallee directing two episodes.

Jean-Marc Vallee’s first breakthrough film was 2005’s C.R.A.Z.Y., which still sits at around 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. After completing projects like Café de Flore and The Young Victoria, Jean-Marc worked with Matthew McConaughey for the Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, which earned him plenty of praise and an Oscar nomination for best editing. The film also won McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto Oscars for their roles.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2017, Jean-Marc won an Emmy for directing Big Little Lies, which was selected in the Outstanding Limited Series category . Throughout his career, he directed 21 projects and received 31 awards and 35 nominations.

Edited by Siddharth Satish