How many kids does Matthew McConaughey have? Actor shares rare pic with children at 'Sing 2' premiere 

Matthew McConaughey posted a picture on Monday with his family at the 'Sing 2' premiere on his Instagram, calling it a "family affair." The premiere took place in Los Angeles.

Matthew, age 52, voices a koala named Buster Moon, the main character of 'Sing 2', which releases on December 22.

In the movie, Koala Buster Moon is the protagonist who, along with his all-star cast of animal friends, prepares for a dazzling performance. But he has to convince a famous rockstar to join them. This is a movie which portrays the power of music, something that can surely cure any problem.

The Oscar-winning actor attended the red carpet event on Sunday with his three children, along with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey. Other fellow cast members who joined Matthew McConaughey included Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly and many more.

All about Matthew McConaughey's children as they pose for 'Sing 2' premiere

Matthew McConaughey has three children with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, Levi (13), Vida (11), and Livingston (8).

Matthew truly cherishes his fatherhood and has even commented:

"In my 8-year-old mind, what I noticed at that time, was every man that I had said 'sir' to -- the common denominator was they were all fathers, and I remember saying, 'That's when you've made it. That's when you've succeeded in life, when you become a father, from that day on it was very clear to me the one thing I knew I always wanted to be."

Matthew McConaughey opened up to People about meeting Camilia back in 2006. He spotted Camilia from across a room while making margaritas at a club with a friend in Hollywood.

Matthew revealed that Camila came into his life at the right time and even commented that:

“It’s gotta be the right person but it has to be the right time, we went out on our first date three nights later and I knew then that the next night I wanted to go on another date … And I've been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years. And not with anybody else."

Also Read Article Continues below

On July 7, 2008, Matthew and Camila gave birth to their first son, Levi. Two years later, in 2010, daughter Vida was born. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and had their third child, a son named Livingston, the same year.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider