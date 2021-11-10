Who are Matthew McConaughey's kids? Actor's family life explored as he turns down COVID-19 vaccination for them

On Tuesday, November 9, Matthew McConaughey spoke to The New York Times DealBook about not being onboard with vaccinating his children without more information. His revelation comes a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared Pfizer's vaccine to be administered for ages 5 through 11.

Matthew McConaughey told host Andrew Ross Sorkin:

"I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information."

The CDC's decision has also led to some speculation amongst the population about whether children require vaccination.

What exactly did Matthew McConaughey say about not mandating that his kids be vaccinated?

Matthew McConaughey (52) clarified that he, along with his wife Camila Alves (39) and his immunocompromised 90-year-old mother Mary Kathleen, have been vaccinated.

Clarifying that his decision was not influenced by any kind of conspiracy theory, the Oscar winner said:

"Do I think that there's any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no, I don't. No I don't think there's any kind of…We all have to get off that narrative; there's not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines."

The Interstellar star also acknowledged:

"I'm in a position though where I can do that, and I understand that not everyone can do that."

Meanwhile, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy went on CNN later that day to reflect on Matthew McConaughey's decision. He said that it was essential to vaccinate children as the virus is not harmless to them:

"The vaccines have shown in these trials for children 5 through 11 they are more than 90 percent effective in protecting our kids from symptomatic infection, and they are remarkably safe as well."

How many kids does Matthew McConaughey have?

Matthew McConaughey met Camila Alves in 2006 and got engaged in 2011. They married in 2012 in Austin, Texas, and had their first child (son), Levi, in July 2008, making him 13 years old now.

In January 2010, the pair had a daughter, Vida (now 11). Two years later, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves had their second son, Livingston (8), in December 2012.

Last year, while speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, McConaughey spoke about how he plans to not give his children everything. However, he also added:

"At the same time, we want our children to own the affluence that we have...When someone says, 'I bet you live in a big house, don't get shy.' Don't feel guilty about that. Own it."

Around the same time last year, he told People magazine about how all three of his children have taken a liking to photography.

Matthew McConaughey lives in Texas with his wife, sons, daughter, and nonagenarian mother. He has also showcased his interest in running for governor of the state.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee