What role does Anthony Hopkins play in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon? Meet Jimmy the Robot

Anthony Hopkins is widely admired as one of the greatest actors this generation has seen, and at 85 years of age, the veteran is far from done. The actor, known for his iconic portrayal of the menacing Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, is now preparing to make a comeback in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. This upcoming film will feature the actor in a unique and unconventional role.

If we go back two decades, bonafide cinephiles would have a hard time believing that Anthony Hopkins will indeed appear as a robot in a sci-fi adventure. Yes, Hannibal the Cannibal will portray the role of Jimmy, a robot on his way to self-discovery. Of course, Hopkins will only do the voice, but it will still be one of the most offbeat roles that the Solace star has ever picked up.

This is undoubtedly going to be an interesting journey for Anthony Hopkins as well as for Snyder, who sees this particular character as a wild card in his upcoming sci-fi epic.

Who is Jimmy? All about the robot character played by Anthony Hopkins

Rebel Moon, like its predecessor Star Wars, will have a gripping and deep lore that transcends beyond the bounds of the screen. Based on the information provided on the Rebel Moon fandom, Jimmy is not portrayed as a single character, but rather as a group of robots that were utilized as advanced combat machines, many centuries ago.

Officially known as JC1435, these robots, occasionally depicted with antlers on their heads, were previously used as king's guards. But time had nearly wiped all of them, with only a few surviving across the stars.

Despite not knowing the real story or the real role of Jimmy(s) in Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder emphasized their importance in the story while speaking to Empire in an exclusive interview. Snyder said:

"Jimmy, I see him as a wild card...He’s on a journey of self-discovery."

"I’m a huge Excalibur fanatic,...He’s Lancelot for sure. I was thinking about him, and how Milius [another hero, played by E. Duffy and named after Conan The Barbarian writer-director John Milius, as well as filmmaker Mike Mills] is Percival," he added.

With so much thought put behind the metal helmet, it could turn out to be the greatest robot arc ever seen in any sci-fi.

And it has the strong shoulders of Anthony Hopkins to carry it to perfection. Hopkins is quite fresh out of an Oscar win with his 2020 drama The Father.

Anthony Hopkins also happens to be one of the most decorated actors in the history of cinema, with two Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and an Olivier Award. He was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama in 1993.

His other credits include The Remains of the Day (1993), Nixon (1995), Amistad (1997), The Lion in Winter (1968), 84 Charing Cross Road (1987), Howards End (1992), Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992), Shadowlands (1993), Legends of the Fall (1994), and Hannibal (2001), among many others.

Rebel Moon will premiere on December 22, 2023, on Netflix.

