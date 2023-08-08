"What is the air": Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce triggers meme fest online

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have separated after 11 years of marriage. The news was confirmed by a source to US Weekly, who said that the duo "had been trying to work on their marriage" ever since the news of Millepied's affair came out "but are currently on the outs.”

The separated couple share a 12-year-old son named Aleph and a 6-year-old daughter named Amalia. The news comes after their 11th wedding anniversary on August 4, when Portman was seen at an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia, without her wedding ring raising eyebrows about the duo's marriage.

Back in June 2023, Benjamin Millepied was entangled in controversy when rumors emerged that he allegedly had an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. However, the Black Swan actress remained committed to their marriage.

The internet was shocked soon after the news of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's separation emerged, and reacted hilariously. One of them commented:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's separation

After the news of Natalie Portman's separation from Benjamin Millepied went viral, Twitterati was shocked but reacted in a hilarious manner. Several users couldn't believe that the duo have joined the bandwagon of other celebrities who have gotten separated from their partners this year.

Others jokingly suggested that their time has come to be with the V for Vendetta actress, while some trolled her former partner for allegedly cheating on her.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Portman and Millepied's separation news. (Photo via @DailyLoud/Twitter)

While speaking to RadarOnline, an insider revealed that Natalie Portman and Benjamin were trying to work on their relationship.

"Natalie found out her husband was allegedly cheating about three months ago. He begged for forgiveness and is so very sorry and ashamed, and she’s giving him another chance. Natalie’s very brave and wants the marriage to work, but it will take years of therapy to overcome the trust issues.”

Natalie and Benjamin first crossed each other's paths in 2009 on the sets of Darren Aronofsky’s film, Black Swan. In a 2018 SiriusXM Town Hall interview, Portman spoke about how she realized that Millepied was the one.

“I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland. He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”

Later, they worked together on the 2018 film Vox Lux, in which Portman portrayed a musical sensation named Celeste.