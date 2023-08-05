How many children does Justin Trudeau have? All about his family as Canada PM announces separation from wife

On Wednesday, August 2, The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, made the news about his separation from his wife public via Instagram. Trudeau said that after "numerous difficult and reflective conversations," they "made the decision to separate." He talked about how there is no malice in the family, saying,

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

Justin concluded his statement by mentioning his kid's safety.

"For the wellbeing of our children, we ask that you respect our privacy and theirs. Thank you."

The Trudeau pair have been together for over 18 years and have three children together.

Justin Trudeau's youngest child was born in 2014

Justin Trudeau is known around the world as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada. He fought for candidacy with the Liberal Party of the country. In 2005, Justin married Sophie, and two years later, they were blessed with their first child, Xavier James Trudeau, on October 18, 2007, who was born in Monréal, Canada.

The couple had their second child Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau on February 5, 2009, two years after Xavier. Their youngest, Hadrien Grégoire Trudeau, was born on February 28, 2014, only a few months before Justin Trudeau achieved his dream of becoming the Prime Minister.

Justin Trudeau won the elections thrice in 2015, 2019, and 2021. His first win was on November 5, 2015.

Sophie and Justin have brought up their children in the public eye. They have attended several events and international work trips together as a family. The couple also often shares photos of their children on social media.

Justin Trudeau and his family currently reside in Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Canada. Sophie Grégoire and Justin Trudeau's first interaction with each other was as classmates in Montréal, Canada. They later became close friends but drifted apart.

According to The Economic Times, the couple started their romantic relationship in 2004. They quickly got engaged only a year later, in 2005, and married in May.

The Prime Minister's Office released an official statement about Justin and Sophia's split

The Prime Minister's Office talked about the end of the Prime Minister and his wife's marriage with the media outlets on Wednesday, August 2. The office reported that the power couple had "signed a legal separation agreement."

According to CTV News, a representative for the PMO announced to the media that,

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken and will continue to do so moving forward."

The PMO further stated that Canadian citizens can still expect "to often see the family together, and they plan to be together on vacation, beginning next week.

Sophie and Justin insisted that they are "focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving, and collaborative environment." They continued by saying that the mother and father want to be "a constant presence in their children's lives."

Trudeau is the second Prime Minister in the political history of Canada to separate from their partner while in office. His father, Pierre Trudeau, the 15th Prime Minister of Canada, also split from his wife, Margeret, in 1979, and the couple officially got divorced in 1984.