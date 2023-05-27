When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau flamed Toronto Maple Leafs fans - "Cling to hopes every year"

In May 2021, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, a well-known Montreal Canadiens fan, shared his perspective on the Toronto Maple Leafs, echoing the sentiments of many Canadians. Trudeau expressed his admiration for Leafs fans who, despite the team's consistent disappointments, continued to hold on to hope year after year.

His comments, laced with playful sarcasm, were directed toward the unwavering optimism of Maple Leafs supporters, as he spoke to TSN. Justin Trudeau said:

"I'm just amazed at how hope continues to spring eternal in leafs fans. ... I am in admiration of Toronto fans who continue to cling to hopes every year."

However, at that time, Trudeau may not have been aware of the revised playoff format that pitted divisional opponents against each other in the first two rounds. This format change seemed to favor the Maple Leafs, who were considered the biggest beneficiaries.

With Auston Matthews leading the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy, and Mitch Marner ranking fourth in NHL scoring, the Maple Leafs appeared to be on the path to success. Nevertheless, the prime minister remained skeptical, suggesting that it could be a case of the same story, a different year for the Leafs.

The playoff series between the Maple Leafs and the Canadiens held particular significance as it marked the first time these two historic rivals had faced each other in the playoffs since 1979.

Justin Trudeau's beloved Canadiens had swept the Maple Leafs in 1979, securing their fourth consecutive Stanley Cup victory and leaving an indelible mark on the rivalry. However, times had changed since the dominant days of Guy Lafleur, Larry Robinson and Ken Dryden.

Maple Leafs playoff expectations and Justin Trudeau's happiness

Before the 2021 season, the Maple Leafs had faced early playoff exits for the past four seasons, with the lowest point being their qualifying-round loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets the previous year. However, the team had made significant improvements to their defense, goaltending,and depth forwards during the offseason and leading up to the trade deadline.

Expectations were high for the current Maple Leafs roster, and anything less than a victory over the Canadiens or a berth in the third round of the playoffs would be seen as a potential source of embarrassment.

As fate would have it, the Montreal Canadiens did indeed defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a thrilling seven-game series, with a final score of 4-3. The Canadiens' victory brought a mix of joy to their fans and a bit of disappointment to Maple Leafs supporters.

For Justin Trudeau, it was a moment of celebration as his team triumphed over their long-standing rivals, solidifying their place in the next round of the playoffs.

As a hockey enthusiast himself, Trudeau's playful banter and his stake in the outcome added an intriguing layer to the rivalry.

