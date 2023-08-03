"Sign of the last straw": Justin Trudeau forehead conspiracy emerges in wake of separation from wife

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced their separation on Wednesday, August 2. The couple took to Instagram to share the news with the world. While Justin Trudeau chose to declare it in English, his soon-to-be ex-wife chose to make the announcement in French.

Trudeau said that “after many meaningful and difficult conversations” he and his wife have decided to part ways but will continue to “remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other for everything we have built and will continue to build.” His post also requested everyone for privacy to ensure their children’s welfare.

In the wake of the separation news, social media users have discovered Justin Trudeau’s recent picture that shows him with a round Band-Aid on his forehead, indicating signs of minor injury.

Speculations have started to emerge surrounding the image as netizens believe the wound is directly related to his separation from Mrs. Trudeau, while some even hint that it may be spousal abuse. In this regard, one Twitter user even posted a series of tweets, one of which said the following:

A netizen speculating about the mark on Trudeau's forehead. (Image via Twitter/Sara)

So far, neither the Canadian Prime Minister nor his wife has commented on the forehead conspiracy.

“Canada today trying not to look at Justin Trudeau’s forehead”: Netizens have wild reactions to Canadian Prime Minister’s alleged forehead injury

Following Justin and Sophie Trudeau’s joint Instagram posts announcing their mutual separation, the Canadian Prime Minister’s office told NBC in a statement that the couple have signed a “legal separation agreement.”

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the statement added.

Sara 🌟 🌅🏔️🌲 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 @Evenings_Star



We've all noticed the tension and distance for years now.



They have rarely been seen together in public.



My feeling is he's been just as reckless with his marriage as he is running the country. Justin and Sophie Trudeau are separating.We've all noticed the tension and distance for years now.They have rarely been seen together in public.My feeling is he's been just as reckless with his marriage as he is running the country. pic.twitter.com/Z9R0sgvMD6

Besides, Justin Trudeau’s office also informed the news outlet that the couple is determined to raise their children in a “safe, loving, and collaborative environment.” They further continued by stating:

“Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Despite all indications that their separation was mutual and cordial, people online have been speculating that Justin Trudeau has been a victim of spousal abuse and that the recent mark on his forehead may have been inflicted by Sophie.

Here are some of the wild reactions from netizens engaging in what is being called the forehead conspiracy.

The King's Courtyard @kingscourtyrd So was the mystery mark on @JustinTrudeau's forehead spousal abuse by Sophie? I mean the guy is a jerk, but are we letting a separation fight go unnoticed? How many other incidents were there? I hate to sympathize with Trudeau but possible spousal abuse shouldn't be ignored. pic.twitter.com/J2IUn64KuE

Justin Trudeau's Ego @Trudeaus_Ego



That's why I got my first dose of the 'ClimVax' climate change vaccine this morning, directly in my forehead.



Yesterday it was in trials, today its safe and effective, tomorrow it will be mandatory. Global Boiling is the greatest threat that peoplekind has ever faced.That's why I got my first dose of the 'ClimVax' climate change vaccine this morning, directly in my forehead.Yesterday it was in trials, today its safe and effective, tomorrow it will be mandatory. pic.twitter.com/LOKJvKuExE

TheReal_MikealDanishCanadian_🇨🇦🇩🇰 @TheRealDane10 Justin Trudeau announces in an Instagram post that “after many meaningful & difficult conversations and Sophie’s stiletto heel to the forehead ,” he and Sophie Gregoire have "made the decision to separate.” pic.twitter.com/ooJkkbgPtt

Fear is the foundation of bad decision making @ai_action



Think about that...



Think about what kind of kids stab their dad in the forehead so that we all can see it...



What has it to do with his Minister of Public Affairs?



#TrudeauDivorce #WEFpuppet pic.twitter.com/U8pxDNDrFA @justintrudeau was "playing with his kids" and got this strange injury...Think about that...Think about what kind of kids stab their dad in the forehead so that we all can see it...What has it to do with his Minister of Public Affairs?

What’s interesting is that Trudeau appeared for a news conference with the mark on his forehead on July 31, two days prior to their separation announcement. His spokesperson Alison Murphy told the press that the Prime Minister bumped his head while playing with his kids over the weekend but was doing fine.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire first met when they were both teenagers growing up in Montreal. In fact, she was the classmate and childhood buddy of Justin’s youngest brother Michel.

However, their association fizzled, only to be reconnected later in 2003. By then, Gregoire was a Quebec-based TV presenter, while Trudeau had just joined politics. They encountered at a charity ball as co-hosts and since then have been together.

The duo got engaged in October 2004 after dating for more than a year and later got married in May 2005 in a private church ceremony in their hometown. The couple have three children, two sons Xavier and Hadrien, and a daughter named Ella Grace.

Over the years, Justin Trudeau has publicly praised his wife for her unparalleled role in his life and career. His most recent posts were on her birthday in April and on Mother’s Day in May. In June, Sophie reciprocated by praising Justin on her Father’s Day post.