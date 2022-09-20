"Easy come, easy go?": Video of Justin Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral sparks online backlash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being slammed online, after a video of him singing Bohemian Rhapsody just days before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral went viral.
In the viral clip, the 50-year-old politician can be seen singing the song by British rock band Queen, dressed casually in a maroon tee while his hands were over a piano as he crooned the lyrics:
“Because I’m easy come, easy go / Little high, little low.”
Reportedly, the video was captured while Trudeau was staying at London's The Corinthia Hotel over the weekend.
For the funeral, Justin Trudeau was accompanied by pianist Gregory Charles and several Canadian delegation members. The footage was shot after the group attended a dinner on September 17, as per the Daily Mail.
Twitter reactions on Justin Trudeau's viral video
Since the whole country is mourning the loss of its longest reigning monarch, Twitterati were not happy with Justin Trudeau's celebratory verve just two days before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Several users blasted the Canadian Prime Minister for not maintaining the decorum of the situation, which led #TrudeauMustGo trend on Twitter.
Justin Trudeau's office confirmed his presence in the hotel lobby
While several users criticized Justin Trudeau for "embarrassing" them with his impromptu singing performance at the London hotel lobby, others were skeptical if the video was actually from the funeral weekend.
However, on September 19, The Prime Minister of Canada's Office confirmed his presence in the hotel with a small group of people on September 17 night.
A statement released on Twitter read:
“After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty. Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby which resulted in some members of the delegation including the prime minister joining. Over the past 10 days, the Prime Minister has taken part in various activities to pay his respects for the Queen, and today, the entire delegation is taking part in the State Funeral.”
Famed pianist Gregory Charles also confirmed his presence among others in the little lobby celebration, in an interview with The Globe and Mail. The 54-year-old artist compared the scene to Caribbean funerals, where the mourning period is typically blended with celebration of a person's life, adding:
“Everyone sang with me for two hours. That was the feeling, that was a lot of fun."
On September 19, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau were among the many famous personalities who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Actress Sandra Oh and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury were also in attendance to pay tribute to the late queen.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest reigning monarch. She passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle. The Queen was immediately succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III, whom she shared with late Prince Phillip.