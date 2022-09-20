"Easy come, easy go?": Video of Justin Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral sparks online backlash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being slammed online, after a video of him singing Bohemian Rhapsody just days before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral went viral.

In the viral clip, the 50-year-old politician can be seen singing the song by British rock band Queen, dressed casually in a maroon tee while his hands were over a piano as he crooned the lyrics:

“Because I’m easy come, easy go / Little high, little low.”

Marie Oakes @TheMarieOakes Justin Trudeau representing Canada ahead of the Queen’s funeral: Justin Trudeau representing Canada ahead of the Queen’s funeral: https://t.co/3btfcDCRtl

Reportedly, the video was captured while Trudeau was staying at London's The Corinthia Hotel over the weekend.

For the funeral, Justin Trudeau was accompanied by pianist Gregory Charles and several Canadian delegation members. The footage was shot after the group attended a dinner on September 17, as per the Daily Mail.

Twitter reactions on Justin Trudeau's viral video

Since the whole country is mourning the loss of its longest reigning monarch, Twitterati were not happy with Justin Trudeau's celebratory verve just two days before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Several users blasted the Canadian Prime Minister for not maintaining the decorum of the situation, which led #TrudeauMustGo trend on Twitter.

worldof_home 🌸 @HomeWorldof @pinemikey @atRachelGilmore

He's vile, stupid or uncouth, pick one or all three. @Curmudg87729259 Britain is in mourning for her Queen and @JustinTrudeau is singing the lyrics"easy come, easy go, it doesn't really matter to me"He's vile, stupid or uncouth, pick one or all three. @pinemikey @atRachelGilmore @Curmudg87729259 Britain is in mourning for her Queen and @JustinTrudeau is singing the lyrics"easy come, easy go, it doesn't really matter to me"He's vile, stupid or uncouth, pick one or all three.

Keean Bexte 🇬🇧 @TheRealKeean Trudeau is celebrating his accession as Queen of Canada by drunkenly singing for an audience at the funeral of his predecessor. Classy. Trudeau is celebrating his accession as Queen of Canada by drunkenly singing for an audience at the funeral of his predecessor. Classy. https://t.co/kpXTPcQ71f

Nile Gardiner @NileGardiner



Watch: Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody in London hotel days before Queen's funeral Hard to believe this joker is the Prime Minister of a wonderful country like Canada.Watch: Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody in London hotel days before Queen's funeral telegraph.co.uk/world-news/202… Hard to believe this joker is the Prime Minister of a wonderful country like Canada. Watch: Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody in London hotel days before Queen's funeral telegraph.co.uk/world-news/202…

Harrison Faulkner @Harry__Faulkner Justin Trudeau has an uncanny ability to embarrass Canadians everywhere he goes. Justin Trudeau has an uncanny ability to embarrass Canadians everywhere he goes.

Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 @EssexPR

If being a serial ‘blackfacer’ isn’t bad enough,singing Bohemian Rhapsody in a bar the night before you mark Britain’s biggest day in decades…my god.



Poor Canadians



Poor ‘Peoplekind’.. You’re not just an authoritarian leader, you’re an utter embarrassment @JustinTrudeau If being a serial ‘blackfacer’ isn’t bad enough,singing Bohemian Rhapsody in a bar the night before you mark Britain’s biggest day in decades…my god.Poor CanadiansPoor ‘Peoplekind’.. You’re not just an authoritarian leader, you’re an utter embarrassment @JustinTrudeau . If being a serial ‘blackfacer’ isn’t bad enough,singing Bohemian Rhapsody in a bar the night before you mark Britain’s biggest day in decades…my god.Poor Canadians 🇨🇦 Poor ‘Peoplekind’..

Martyupnorth's fact-checking twin brother® 🚜 @Martyupnorth_2



Justin Trudeau, presumably drunk, singing Bohemian Rhapsody in the UK for the Queen’s funeral last night. I could go on with a long thread, and give you a dozen other reasons why #trudeaumustgo , or I can just show you this.Justin Trudeau, presumably drunk, singing Bohemian Rhapsody in the UK for the Queen’s funeral last night. I could go on with a long thread, and give you a dozen other reasons why #trudeaumustgo, or I can just show you this. Justin Trudeau, presumably drunk, singing Bohemian Rhapsody in the UK for the Queen’s funeral last night. https://t.co/gbND2yAjTl

Lisa Power @LisaPow33260238 Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. 🤦🏻‍♀️

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. 🤦🏻‍♀️ How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. https://t.co/kfRlve7pmV

navneet alang @navalang no comment on Justin Trudeau‘s singing but I think we can all agree that he is an extremely weird guy and I think we’d all have been better off if he’d remained a rich, privileged weirdo rather than become prime minister no comment on Justin Trudeau‘s singing but I think we can all agree that he is an extremely weird guy and I think we’d all have been better off if he’d remained a rich, privileged weirdo rather than become prime minister

FermiLevels 🚚🛻🚛🏎 @FermiLevels



She has more composure and class than you have as a grown man.



Resign.



#TrudeauMustGo @JustinTrudeau I bet this little youngster - one of the Queen's great-grandchildren - wasn't singing songs drunk in a bar this weekend.She has more composure and class than you have as a grown man.Resign. @JustinTrudeau I bet this little youngster - one of the Queen's great-grandchildren - wasn't singing songs drunk in a bar this weekend.She has more composure and class than you have as a grown man.Resign.#TrudeauMustGo https://t.co/rJw94A0xXU

Sophie Corcoran @sophielouisecc



Thanks,

A brit Canadians, can you take Trudeau back plz.Thanks,A brit Canadians, can you take Trudeau back plz. Thanks, A brit 🇬🇧

M. @maplemc74 @JustinTrudeau You had one job, and it didn’t include being a lounge singer. What in God’s name were you thinking? @JustinTrudeau You had one job, and it didn’t include being a lounge singer. What in God’s name were you thinking?

@JoWalsh @JoWalsh03748900 @LisaPow33260238 I don't think the Brits are going to appreciate Trudeau partying on the eve of their beloved queen's funeral. What a disgrace. @LisaPow33260238 I don't think the Brits are going to appreciate Trudeau partying on the eve of their beloved queen's funeral. What a disgrace.

Michael Thomlinson @miket136 @brianlilley It’s an unbecoming, undignified display and completely inappropriate given the circumstances and his position. @brianlilley It’s an unbecoming, undignified display and completely inappropriate given the circumstances and his position.

Justin Trudeau's office confirmed his presence in the hotel lobby

While several users criticized Justin Trudeau for "embarrassing" them with his impromptu singing performance at the London hotel lobby, others were skeptical if the video was actually from the funeral weekend.

However, on September 19, The Prime Minister of Canada's Office confirmed his presence in the hotel with a small group of people on September 17 night.

A statement released on Twitter read:

Joe Warmington @joe_warmington Here’s a statement attributable to spoks of the PM:



After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty. Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Here’s a statement attributable to spoks of the PM:After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty. Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from

“After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty. Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby which resulted in some members of the delegation including the prime minister joining. Over the past 10 days, the Prime Minister has taken part in various activities to pay his respects for the Queen, and today, the entire delegation is taking part in the State Funeral.”

Famed pianist Gregory Charles also confirmed his presence among others in the little lobby celebration, in an interview with The Globe and Mail. The 54-year-old artist compared the scene to Caribbean funerals, where the mourning period is typically blended with celebration of a person's life, adding:

“Everyone sang with me for two hours. That was the feeling, that was a lot of fun."

Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau We shall miss Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II immensely, but the example she set will always be there to guide us – and her lifelong devotion to service will continue to inspire people around the world. We shall miss Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II immensely, but the example she set will always be there to guide us – and her lifelong devotion to service will continue to inspire people around the world. https://t.co/ymHoHajYdK

On September 19, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau were among the many famous personalities who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Actress Sandra Oh and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury were also in attendance to pay tribute to the late queen.

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest reigning monarch. She passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle. The Queen was immediately succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III, whom she shared with late Prince Phillip.

