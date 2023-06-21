When did Monique Samuels meet her husband Chris? RHOP stars announce separation after 10 years of marriage 

The Montgomery County Family Court has confirmed in a report to People magazine that RHOP alum Monique Samuels is getting a divorce from her husband of 10 years Chris Samuels. The couple was featured together in the popular show Love & Marriage: D.C, where they were seen facing multiple marital issues.

The two have not been seen in each other's Instagram grids since December 2022, but they themselves have not made any official statement.

Monique and Chris met each other around the year 2002, when the latter was trying to start a music label company and Monique met him as a hip-hop artist. Chris reportedly started to flirt with her right away and the two kept in touch for three more years, until Monique broke up with her then-boyfriend.

They officially started to date in 2006 and Chris proposed to Monique after being forced to retire from football in 2010. They got married in 2012 and have three kids together - Christopher, Chase and Milani. Monique has filed an application to keep the divorce documents sealed and will appear in court on Wednesday, June 21 to finalize the separation.

As seen in Love & Marriage: D.C, Monique Samuels felt that Chris was still in the same place where he was when they got married. Chris himself struggled to adjust with Monique's new schedule as a radio host. She refused to back away from her career and Chris did not support this. He even failed to take care of their children and his mother did not like Monique.

It must be noted that the exact reason of their divorce is still unknown.

Chris and Monique Samuels' relationship explored

Chris Samuels did not believe in marriage initially and met Monique Samuels (then Cox) three years after living in Washington. They connected over their shared love of music. In 2005, they went to a fishing trip where Chris agreed that he “never had this much in common with a female person before.”

Samuels was still resistant to the idea of marriage, given that he did not see any happy marriages growing up, while Monique was ready to take the next step. After having a prophetic dream where three young women of Trinity club told him how good he and Cox were together, he finally proposed to her on December 30, 2010.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 in front of all of their family and friends at the Ronald Reagan Building. Their family grew in the later years with Monique Samuels giving birth to her first son Christopher in 2014. They also have a daughter named Milani and a son named Chase. They became a main cast member of RHOP in 2017, during its second season.

After some serious fights and rumors against Chris, Monique left the series and joined OWN’s Love & Marriage: DC. She later on agreed in a Youtube video that they were having marital problems.

"It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, 'Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be?'" she said.

However, Monique dispelled the rumors that they were getting divorced in 2022 and revealed that they were doing solo therapy to sort out personal issues.

Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels have not made any statements about their divorce.

