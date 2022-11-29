“Chris and I will not be returning”- RHOP star Monique confirms her and husband Chris’ exit from Love & Marriage: DC

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) alum Monique confirmed on Monday, November 28, 2022, that she and her husband Chris have decided to leave season 2 of Love & Marriage: DC. Her announcement came after several outlets and reports pointed out that the couple weren't featured in the show's promos.

The first season of Love & Marriage: DC documented Monique and Chris' relationship as the couple dealt with marital woes. The pair's debut on the show came after a two-year hiatus from the reality TV family, following Monique's dramatic exit from RHOP.

After their absence from Love & Marriage: DC was noted, Monique confirmed their exit on the radio via WPGC’s The Good Morning Show. The star co-hosts the show alongside Todd B., Jason Weems, D. Carter, and Guy Lambert. She said:

“Chris and I were planning to be a part of the season. The main reason we didn’t start filming was because of contract issues. We never even started filming... Yes, it is true, Chris and I will not be returning. I think at this point we’re just done with reality TV.”

Love & Marriage: DC couple Monique and Chris' journey on reality shows

Reality TV fans were first introduced to the couple on Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), which documented their tumultuous relationship. While starring on the show, Monique and Chris welcomed their third child together. Soon, however, cheating rumors led Monique to feud with her fellow cast members, resulting in one of the most controversial fights in the franchise.

Monique got into a physical altercation with RHOP star Candiace which also led to a legal feud between the two, issued by Candiace. The cast was also split on the fight, with only Karen Huger and Ashley Darby remaining cordial with Monique. The reality star returned to the RHOP season 5 reunion with a binder of receipts and eventually left the show.

Two years after her exit from the show, she took some time before starting a fresh with Love & Marriage: DC. Although Monique seemed to get along well with fellow cast members on the new OWN show, she was having issues with her husband.

She addressed her concerns towards Chris not making enough effort in their marriage and not following through with counseling activities. This left fans concerned about the trajectory of the couple's relationship. Viewers started questioning their marriage as the duo got into frequent heated arguments throughout the season.

By the end of the Love & Marriage: DC season 1, both Monique and Chris decided to make things work. As rumors began to surface about trouble in paradise for the couple, the Bravo alum and her husband took to Instagram in October, 2022 to clap back at the reports. They were also seen laughing at the rumors.

In an interview with US Weekly the same month, Monique opened up about what viewers witnessed on the OWN show. She said:

“This is a version no one has ever witnessed. We are approaching 10 years of marriage and it is quite a struggle. It just so happened to be filmed where we are going through some tough things and having really vulnerable conversations. It was like every confessional was like a therapy session."

Monique continued:

“I hope that in a sense as we look back on the show it will strengthen our marriage and our bond and take our communication to another level."

Adding to her announcement of not returning to Love & Marriage: DC or even reality TV, Monique stated that she would never go back to a place where she would have to feel devalued. She added that she sent best wishes and love to fellow cast members.

