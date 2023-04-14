[Pictures] “Third time lucky” – DC’s Jess Jonassen ties the knot with best friend Sarah Wearn

Delhi Capitals and Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen married her best friend Sarah Wearn in Hawaii on April 6. The couple dated for more than 10 years before tying the knot.

The cricketer shared some adorable pictures from the memorable occasion on Twitter on Friday, April 14.

In multiple snapshots, the couple can be seen enjoying the special day at a picturesque location in front of the blue sea. The duo took vows and kissed to mark a new beginning.

Jonassen captioned the post:

“Surprise! 3rd time lucky. Finally married my best friend. April 6th will always have a special place in my heart.”

For the uninitiated, Jonassen has always been public about her sexual orientation, proudly identifying herself as a lesbian. It’s worth mentioning that same-sex marriage was only made legal in Australia in December 2017.

In a previous tweet in 2018, Jessica wrote:

“Could not ask for a better person to spend the rest of my life with.”

The couple planned to get hitched in 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other same-sex couples in women’s cricket include Danielle Wyatt & Georgie Hodge, Dane van Niekerk & Marizanne Kapp, Lea Tahuhu & Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Sciver & Katherine Brunt, Lizelle Lee & Tanja Cronje, Lauren Winfield-Hill & Courtney Hill, Megan Schutt & Jess Holyoake, Hayley Jensen & Nicola Hancock, Maddy Green & Liz Perry.

Jess Jonassen is a six-time World Champion

For the uninitiated, Jess Jonassen is a six-time World Cup champion, having won five T20 World Cups, including the recently concluded 2023 T20 WC. She was also part of Australia’s 2022 World Cup win in the 50-over format. The 30-year-old was also part of Australia’s Gold medal-winning team during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Queenslander is only the fourth woman to have taken 100 ODI wickets for Australia. So far, she has scalped 135 wickets in 88 games. She has also picked up 91 wickets in 100 T20s. She is also a handy batter in the lower order.

Jess Jonassen leads Queensland Fire in the Women’s National Cricket League and Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Besides cricket, Jonassen has a law degree from Griffith University. She also undertook a graduate certificate in forensic mental health.

Jess Jonassen recently scalped nine wickets in as many games for the runners-up DC in WPL 2023. She will next be seen in action in a one-off Test versus England Women at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting June 22. The two teams will then lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs in July.

